Kwaku Manu has expressed his admiration for President John Dramani Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama

The Kumawood actor said he was amazed by how two strong forces for the nation could come from one family

His remarks, which have garnered significant traction, follow Ibrahim Mahama's gesture towards a school girl on the verge of blindness after a shooting incident

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has weighed in on the conversation about Ibrahim Mahama following in his brother John Mahama's footsteps to become Ghana's president.

The conversation gained steam after reports of Ibrahim Mahama's decision to finance Suzy Pinamang's trip abroad.

Suzy, a student of the SDA High School in Ghana, is tragically battling for her eyesight after a shooting accident at school.

On April 4, a form two student brought a gun to school, igniting a debate among his peers about whether the weapon was real.

In an attempt to prove his point, the 16-year-old boy pulled the trigger - tragically, the gun discharged and mistakenly shot Susy Pinamang.

After preliminary checks in Accra on May 5, reports indicate that Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners, has already financed Suzy's travel documents ahead of her trip.

According to Kwaku Manu, Ibrahim Mahama possesses similar qualities to his brother John Dramani Mahama.

He referenced a recent encounter between gospel singer Nacee and the president. Kwaku Manu was in awe as he reflected on how the president humbly stood up and greeted the musician.

"When you see how he greeted Nacee, it shows you the kind of home he's from. I've said it before that I don't know which parents raised them. If their parents are alive, I'd love to meet them and thank them for giving Ghana the two brothers," he added.

Kwaku Manu's remarks about the Mahamas stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kwaku Manu's love for the Mahamas.

THE LION 🦁 OF ALLAH said:

I said maybe those leaders haven't heard the information cus they don't have time for social media oo even hon muntaka is in Kumasi for all that time if they write a letter and go straight to him

niieric88 wrote:

Bibinii always finds mistakes from someone's pronunciation instead of listening to the wisdom I know you will respond to me... Yes you. Bra Kweku will never depart from you 🙏

Abdallah shared:

Agya koo won’t come out and say about this oo 😂kwasia he will come and then attack Mahama govt if he does something wayward

lhovic234 remarked:

I always get goosebumps when I hear Ibrahim Mahama’s name. God bless him abundantly in everything 🤲🙏

King Bob noted:

Despite doesn’t help people he just buy expensive cars. That’s all

Dorro-Bucci ☪️☪️☪️ added:

After John Mahama our next president is Ibrahim Mahama ❤️❤️❤️

Ibrahim Mahama announces dormitory project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama had announced his intentions to carry out an infrastructural project for his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO).

The chairman of Engineers and Planners Company Limited was at the Gala Night, Project Launching, and Fundraising event when he announced that he was funding the construction of a 3000-bed dormitory

. The Engineers and Planners Company Limited CEO received massive applause from the event attendees after he made the announcement.

