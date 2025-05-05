Suzzy Pinamang, the SDA student who was accidentally shot in the face, arrived in Accra for life-changing treatment on May 5, 2025

The surgery was reportedly sponsored by business mogul Ibrahim Mahama and is set to take place at the Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital

The videos touched the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comments section to hail Mahama for his generosity

Suzzy Pinamang, the SDA Senior High student who suffered a gunshot injury, arrived in Accra for her life-changing treatment on May 5, 2025.

Suzzy Pinamang's arrival in Accra

A video showed Suzzy arriving at the Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital courtesy of renowned Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

Videos of her arriving at the eye hospital with Rafik Mahama, the Special Aide to Mahama, have taken over social media and sparked emotions in many Ghanaians.

How did Suzzy Pinamang get shot?

Suzzy, a student of Bantama SDA senior high school, shared a heartbreaking account of how she lost her eyesight after being accidentally shot in the face by a male classmate on Friday, April 4, 2025.

According to Suzzy, the incident occurred during a mathematics class when a male student brought a firearm to school and displayed it to others.

She explained that the teacher did not see the weapon but things took an unexpected turn during break time.

She explained that during break time, the student who brought the gun asked to use her phone to access the internet.

“When it was break time, one boy in my class asked me for my phone. He wanted to check something online, but I did not have airtime. So he returned the phone to me. After giving the phone to me, I placed my head on the table,” she said.

Moments later, Suzy overheard an argument among some classmates about whether the weapon was real and functional.

The boy pulled the trigger, and it went off. Suzzy was shot in the face and left in excruciating pain, with a possibility of being permanently blinded.

Below is the footage of Suzzy's arrival in Accra

Reactions to Suzzy's treatment, Mahama's intervention

The comments section was filled with praise for Ibrahim Mahama for sponsoring the treatment of Suzzy in Accra.

Others also inquired about the case as they wondered about what happened to her classmate who pulled the trigger.

Below are the reactions to the videos of Suzzy finally getting proper eye treatment thanks to Mahama's generosity.

Suzzy's mother warns against police cover-up

YEN.com.gh reported that Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, the SDA Senior High School student who was accidentally shot in the face by a male classmate, has been left blind and in constant pain.

Her mother, visibly distressed after a recent court appearance, has issued a strong warning against any attempt to shield the suspect from justice while speaking to the local media.

She emotionally cursed the student responsible for the shooting of her daughter and issued a stern warning to any police officer who might attempt to take a bribe to cover up the incident.

