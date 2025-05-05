Ibrahim Mahama has grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons following his decision to cover the medical expenses for Suzzy Pinamang’s eye treatment

Suzzy Pinamang travelled from Kumasi to Accra on Monday for an assessment of her eyes

A relative who accompanied Suzzy for further assessment praised Ibrahim Mahama for his kind gesture

The family of Suzzy Pinamang, a Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School who suffered an injury while in school have expressed gratitude to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama for his kind gesture.

This comes after the 16-year-old student arrived in Accra in the company of her elder brother and visited Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital for further evaluation.

Relative Of Suzzy Pinamang thanks Ibrahim Mahama for his kid gesture. Photo credit: @Plus1TV/YouTube, @MrMahama_ENP/X

Speaking to the media after further tests were conducted to assess the extent of the damage to her eyes, Clement Kubi, the elder brother of the Adventist SHS student, expressed delight that his sister’s quest to regain her sight had received a major boost.

He said Suzzy was overjoyed upon hearing that Ibrahim Mahama would cover the full cost of her medical treatment.

“It came as good news to the family because we were very worried about who would come to our aid. When we got the call that Ibrahim Mahama was going to support us, we were so happy. My sister had a sound sleep that night, and that was the moment I saw her laugh.”

Suzzy Pinamang undergoes further test in Accra on her eyes. Photo credit: @GH Hyper/Facebook

Clement Kubi also offered a heartfelt prayer for Ibrahim Mahama and thanked him for his generosity.

“What I can say to Ibrahim Mahama is this: looking at how he didn’t ignore us and came to our aid, may God bless him. Because of the good heart he has for people, may God bless his family. What I ask from God for Ibrahim Mahama is long life, because without such people among us, we would truly suffer.”

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 10,000 views and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to Suzzy Pinamang's appeal

Netizens took to the comment section to thank Ibrahim Mahama for his generosity:

@bonifacenkrumah1567 indicated:

“God bless Dr. Ibrahim Mahama. Your kindness and genuine heart will grant you more years and prosperity on this earth.”

@richardamoateng4440

“Oh God of mercy, have mercy on this poor soul. May You stretch forth Your divine healing arms upon her. Amen.”

@Queen_Vivian wrote:

“Please God, give this girl another chance to see. Praying for you, sweetheart. God is your Healer.”

@KwameDebrah-q9x added:

“At long last, the battle will come to an end. May God protect her through her eye surgery in Jesus’ name. It is my prayer that God continues to bless those who show sympathy to the hopeless.I count myself among those who hope to be a helping hand one day. Mr. Ibrahim, may God richly bless you.”

Kind man donates to Suzzy Pinamang

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a kind Ghanaian man visited Suzzy Pinamang and donated an unspecified amount to the 16-year-old.

He also called on the Ghana Education Service to step in and support her during this critical time.

