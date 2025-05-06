Three-year-old Ghanaian hairstyling prodigy Serious Madam has reportedly travelled to the United Kingdom

A viral TikTok video showed her having fun abroad, sparking excitement among Ghanaians online

Despite her age and lack of formal training, her natural braiding talent continues to gain international recognition

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian girl, Lordina Nancy, who went viral after exhibiting an incredible talent in hairstyling, has reportedly travelled abroad.

The hairstyle prodigy, popularly known as Serious Madam, was captured in a trending TikTok video having fun with some white women in the United Kingdom.

A Ghanaian hairstyling prodigy, Serious Madam, travels to the UK. Photo credit: @by_heart_boi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

It's unclear why Serious Madam is in the UK; however, her host appeared excited to have her around.

The three-year-old hairstyling prodigy wowed many Ghanaians with her impressive skills in braiding hair.

Despite having no formal training, Lordina discovered her passion for hairstyling on her own, surprising everyone by effortlessly braiding hair after school.

Serious Madam, encouraged by her mother, who owns a salon, balances her education with her growing reputation as a young hairstyling genius.

Her incredible talent has gained both local and international attention, with admirers worldwide impressed by her hairstyling prowess.

The little girl and her mother recently appeared on Onua Showtime, hosted by celebrated Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, where they shared their story.

Serious Madam gets a warm-welcome to the UK by her hosts. Photo credit: @by_heart_boi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While speaking to Nana Ama McBrown, Lordina's mother disclosed that her daughter discovered her passion for braiding two months after she started visiting her shop.

After the interview on Onua Showtime, Serious Madam was also featured on the BBC Africa channel, alongside her mother and uncle.

From intricate braids to flawless styles, this young talent has proven beyond doubt that passion knows no age.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians wish Serious Madam well

Following videos showing Serious Madam in the UK, some Ghanaians took to social media to wish her well in her new adventure abroad.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Victorious Eunice Hephzibah said:

"God has used one day and one child to change a destiny of a mother. Through this little girl, her mother's years of agony and struggles has seen a light. Believe in God's word, it is true."

|@maamyserwaah1 also said:

"Wow, today she's smiling beautiful smile ,she was waiting for this time so that she can laugh, congrats girl."

@Son_of_abraham commented:

"If Jesus want to locate you no matter the place that you are no matter the place that you seems yourself as Richard or being broken our God will keep you."

@Rebecca Nelson also commented:

"Woow our serious madam is just a shining star. Nobody can stop our shining in Jesus name."

Ghanaian boy displays broadcasting talent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian boy showcased his talent and passion for broadcast journalism.

In a viral video, the young man was seen exhibiting his presentation skills with a make-shift radio studio built in the walls of a wooden structure.

The boy left both residents and social media audiences awed after he practised at his home with a makeshift structure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh