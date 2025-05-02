A video of the late Adwenpahene's widow travelling with her kids has got many fans concerned

The young lady was seen in an emotional state mothering the viral NDC blogger's children

Scores of netiznes thronged the comments section to share their heartwarming wishes for the young widow

The late widow of Germany-based Ghanaian blogger Adwenpahene has courted attention after a video of her and her kids ermeged online.

Adwenepahene's Widow Bounces Back After Husband's Funeral, Looks Sorrowful While Mothering Her Kids

Becky, Adwenpahene's wife has shared several tributes in her late lover's honour after his funeral in Stuttgart on April 17.

The controversial blogger known for his affiliation with the National Democratic Congress was survived by five children.

The young woman's well-being and that of the kid's became a hot topic after Adwenpahene's death.

The conversations revolved around her past as a housewife supporting her husband's content creation endeavours and what the future held for her and the kids now that the late blogger was no more.

A video shared by Becky on May 2, 2025 captured Becky and the chilfren on a trip.

With the youngest tucked to her bossom, Becky slouched in the seat facing her other children.

Reports indicate that the youngest was named after Ibrahim Mahama , Ghanaian industrialist and brother to the president of Ghana, John Mahama.

After the funeral Becky confirmed Ibrahim's gesture with an appreciation post.

The CEO of Engineers and Planners is believed to have donated a hefty sum in support of Adwenpahene's funeral and promised to continue fostering the widow and her kids.

BEcky's situation after Adwenpahene's death stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered few comments from Ghanains in reaction to Adwenpahene's

Beatrice Gunu

This lady is too young to go through this. She may decide not to marry again,which is not my wish though. The Pinnacle which her husband had placed her in marriage was huge. Now her thought, maybe who can handle me and my 3 children like my husband. She was a stay home mother, now the challenge is to find work to do. But hey, thank God this happened in Germany, the children will be taken care of.. Maame, hyedin Yesu ka wuhu.

CAMPAIGN FOR HEAVEN AND POWER

You make me sad sis God should take good care of you n your children for me

Mame Victoria 🧿🪬 shared:

it is not easy but it's

Norvis commented:

May God protect u and the kids... Nobody has the right to judge u,God will surely see u through this difficult moment. well i know what you are passing though take heart my dear

House of Seedlings commented:

Take heart Becky. The Lord is with you. I know you must be confused now but the Lord is your sheild. Depend on him alone.

odemeymichel added:

pls hide yourself small. stop updating the world of your status in life. God will take care of you and the kids.

Adwenpahene gives his properties out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about an old video of Adwenpahene celebrating his wife, Becky's birthday.

In the video, the late blogger handed over what he claimed to be his property documents in Ghana to his wife.

He mentioned that he had houses in Accra and Sunyani, which he entrusted to his wife and five children because he wouldn't want them to suffer in the world.

