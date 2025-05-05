A young Ghanaian lady, Akosua, tragically passed away hours after her wedding on May 2, 2025

She reportedly felt unwell days before the ceremony and worsened shortly after exchanging vows

Heartbreaking videos of her joyful wedding surfaced online as tributes poured in from many netizens

A young Ghanaian lady's unfortunate demise has left many devastated on social media.

The lady, identified as Akosua, reportedly died a few hours after her wedding on May 2, 2025.

A Ghanaian lady tragically passes away a few hours after her wedding. Photo credit: @gyanmatthew/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Although the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, comments about her passing suggested that she died from an illness.

According to those close to her, Akosua complained of feeling unwell a few days before her wedding. However, her condition worsened just hours after she exchanged vows with her groom.

When her condition deteriorated again on May 2, she was rushed to the hospital, where she sadly passed away.

The Ghanaian lady marries her groom on May 2, 2025, and dies on the same day. Photo credit: @gyanmatthew/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Akosua's death has left her groom heartbroken, with reports indicating he is struggling to come to terms with her loss.

Videos and photos of Akosua's traditional and white wedding ceremony have flooded social media following her untimely death.

In the circulating videos, the young lady appeared visibly happy as she exchanged her marital vows with her groom.

In one video, Akosua was seen dancing with her husband in a church as they walked down the aisle together. Her family has yet to announce funeral arrangements to the public.

The trending video about the bride's passing is below:

Ghanaians mourn the young bride's death

Akosua's passing has left many heartbroken. Viewers on TikTok who came across her wedding videos flooded the comment section to express their grief.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Maame Boatemaa said:

"If you are very observant, u can tell from her face that she was already gone ooo u just look at her face RIPP sister."

@NAYAK_NAILS_TECH also said:

"When someone is dying, they don’t want to see the faces of people, that’s why most of her pictures look like she has closed her eyes. Her soul was already gone throughout the ceremony."

@MavisBkA commented:

"What happened?"

@flamini phones and repairs replied|:

"The sickness started a few days ago, but she has to try and finish the wedding, so after the program, it got bad, so the rash her yo hospital and didn't return. hmmm."

@BridgetAfum also commented:

"She wasn't well, and the corsette dress too was hurting and holding her breath, may her soul rest in peace."

@hajia nipa wrote:

"Sometimes we don't understand God, but his will is always the best."

Muslim bride dies 28 days after marriage

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Muslim bride died close to a month after her wedding.

News of her death has left her friends and family devastated as they thronged social media to express their sorrow.

Many who came across photos of the late bride's wedding commiserated with her family, friends and loved ones.

Source: YEN.com.gh