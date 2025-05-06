Captain Smart, Bridget Otoo, Other Journalists Who Endorsed Pres Mahama But Without Appointments
- President John Dramani Mahama's re-election bid received support from many prominent journalists from various media houses
- After the elections, a number of journalists have been given roles in government, while others have still not received any.
- Yen.com.gh has compiled a list of prominent media personalities who supported the then NDC flagbearer with their platforms
Ghana's 2024 election was a fierce political battle between thirteen political parties and candidates including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People's Party, Ghana Union Movement (GUM), etc.
Despite the huge number of candidates, many Ghanaians were expecting either Dr Mahamudu Bawumia representing the ruling NPP or John Dramani Mahama leading the charge for the opposition NDC to win the election.
The election was held at a time when Ghanaians were lamenting harships and poor living conditions.
In the heat of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election, several prominent media personalities who felt the then-ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had betrayed Ghanaians, and plunged the nation into an economic crisis, took the bold step and declared their support for the NDC and then-candidate John Dramani Mahama.
At the end of the contest, Mr Mahama won the elections, becoming Ghana's 14th president. After his election victory, he's appointed some individuals to hold various public offices, including prominent journalists.
Emefa Apawu and Raymond Acquah, formerly of JoyNews, Paa Kwesi Asare, formerly of TV3, etc. have all been given appointments at key government institutions.
However, other prominent journalists who actively campaigned for the President have yet received appointments. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list.
Bridget Otoo
Ghanaians have been waiting for the appointment of Bridget Otoo. The renowned media personality had actively endorsed President John Dramani Mahama and criticised the previous NPP admistration.
Till date, she still condemns the previous government and compliments the efforts of the President. However she has received any government appointment.
She earlier expressed her desire to be appointed as the Director-General of GTV for one, a request which was ignored by the President.
Captain Smart
Blessed Godsbarin Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart a well-known broadcaster and host of “Onua Maakye” on Onua TV was very vocal in his criticism of the Akufo-Addo government and openly declared support for John Mahama, describing him as a better alternative for Ghana.
Despite his high-profile advocacy and alignment with the NDC's campaign narrative, Captain Smart has not been offered any formal role in Mahama's administration. He recently took a leave from Onua FM/TV but it is unclear what his next move would be.
Mugabe Maase
Migabe Maase is a former presenter at Montie FM, now with Radio XYZ and a vocal supporter of the NDC. Mugabe Maase used his platform to advocate for Mahama and attack political opponents. Though his loyalty to the NDC has never been in question, he, too, has not received any official appointment.
Kevin Taylor
Kevin Taylor, a US-based Ghanaian journalist and host of With All Due Respect, has been a fierce critic of the NPP and an aggressive supporter of Mahama. Through his Loud Silence Media platform, he defended Mahama and campaigned heavily against the ruling party. Despite his efforts, he has not been appointed to any government role, possibly due to his controversial style and confrontational approach.
Nancy Obimpe
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh