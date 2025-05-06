President John Dramani Mahama's re-election bid received support from many prominent journalists from various media houses

After the elections, a number of journalists have been given roles in government, while others have still not received any.

Yen.com.gh has compiled a list of prominent media personalities who supported the then NDC flagbearer with their platforms

Ghana's 2024 election was a fierce political battle between thirteen political parties and candidates including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People's Party, Ghana Union Movement (GUM), etc.

Despite the huge number of candidates, many Ghanaians were expecting either Dr Mahamudu Bawumia representing the ruling NPP or John Dramani Mahama leading the charge for the opposition NDC to win the election.

Captain Smart and other appointees supported Pres Mahama's campaign. Image source: Captain Smart, Bridget Otoo

Source: Facebook

The election was held at a time when Ghanaians were lamenting harships and poor living conditions.

In the heat of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election, several prominent media personalities who felt the then-ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had betrayed Ghanaians, and plunged the nation into an economic crisis, took the bold step and declared their support for the NDC and then-candidate John Dramani Mahama.

At the end of the contest, Mr Mahama won the elections, becoming Ghana's 14th president. After his election victory, he's appointed some individuals to hold various public offices, including prominent journalists.

Raymond, Emefa and Paa Kwesi receive government appointments. Image source: JoyNews, TV3

Source: Facebook

Emefa Apawu and Raymond Acquah, formerly of JoyNews, Paa Kwesi Asare, formerly of TV3, etc. have all been given appointments at key government institutions.

However, other prominent journalists who actively campaigned for the President have yet received appointments. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list.

Bridget Otoo

Ghanaians have been waiting for the appointment of Bridget Otoo. The renowned media personality had actively endorsed President John Dramani Mahama and criticised the previous NPP admistration.

Till date, she still condemns the previous government and compliments the efforts of the President. However she has received any government appointment.

She earlier expressed her desire to be appointed as the Director-General of GTV for one, a request which was ignored by the President.

Bridget Otoo once expressed her desire to be GTV's Director-General. Image source: Bridget Otoo

Source: Instagram

Captain Smart

Blessed Godsbarin Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart a well-known broadcaster and host of “Onua Maakye” on Onua TV was very vocal in his criticism of the Akufo-Addo government and openly declared support for John Mahama, describing him as a better alternative for Ghana.

Despite his high-profile advocacy and alignment with the NDC's campaign narrative, Captain Smart has not been offered any formal role in Mahama's administration. He recently took a leave from Onua FM/TV but it is unclear what his next move would be.

Captain Smart heavily criticises the NPP government. Image source: Captain Smart

Source: Facebook

Mugabe Maase

Migabe Maase is a former presenter at Montie FM, now with Radio XYZ and a vocal supporter of the NDC. Mugabe Maase used his platform to advocate for Mahama and attack political opponents. Though his loyalty to the NDC has never been in question, he, too, has not received any official appointment.

Mugabe Maase criticises President Mahama for not appointing some media personalities. Image source: Mugabe Maase

Source: UGC

Kevin Taylor

Kevin Taylor, a US-based Ghanaian journalist and host of With All Due Respect, has been a fierce critic of the NPP and an aggressive supporter of Mahama. Through his Loud Silence Media platform, he defended Mahama and campaigned heavily against the ruling party. Despite his efforts, he has not been appointed to any government role, possibly due to his controversial style and confrontational approach.

Nancy Obimpe

Source: YEN.com.gh