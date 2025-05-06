Sarkodie, in a social media post, backed President John Dramani Mahama’s recent call for the African continent to control its resources

The award-winning rapper shared a video of President Mahama's recent speech at the Executive Leadership Retreat programme (ELRP)

Sarkodie's social media post garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who flocked to the comment section

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has backed President John Dramani Mahama’s recent call for the African continent to control its resources.

The Sarkcess Music record label boss took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to share a video of the speech the Ghanaian president delivered during his speech at the Executive Leadership Retreat programme (ELRP) held in Ada in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

At the event, President Mahama urged African leaders to leverage the resources for the continent’s development instead of allowing foreign powers to exploit them for their selfish gains and leave Africans impoverished like they did during the colonial era.

He said:

“The time has come for Africa to unashamedly take advantage of the natural resource endowment God has given us. In the colonial era, we had colonial masters. We had no say, and so they mined the gold and took it away. They developed the palm plantations and took the palm oil away. They took the diamonds and everything away.”

In response to the speech, rapper Sarkodie, who was a big critic of the president during his first term in office, expressed excitement, calling it a ‘revolution’ that is being televised.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

“The revolution will be televised.”

Sarkodie’s post comes days after he expressed support for Burkina Faso’s military leader Ibrahim Traoré, who has gained massive support among the youth in Ghana and the rest of the continent for his leadership abilities and developmental projects in his home country.

Many have likened him to the late Thomas Sankara, a Marxist and Pan-Africanist revolutionary who served in a similar position from 1983 to 1987.

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards’ Best International Flow award winner has been vocal about the African leaders uniting and using their nations’ resources to develop their various communities instead of relying on foreign aid. He delivered the message in his 2020 hit collaboration, Brown Paper Bag, which featured his former rival M.anifest.

Sarkodie’s political stance history

Despite being a musician, Sarkodie has regularly shared his thoughts on some of the political happenings in Ghana and the rest of the world.

The rapper criticised President Mahama with numerous songs during his first term as president over rising inflation and power supply issues that plagued the country from 2012 to 2016.

However, the You Go Kill Me hitmaker received criticism from Ghanaians for maintaining his silence during former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, when the economic issues worsened.

Sarkodie was later perceived as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after he released his Happy Day music collaboration with Kuami Eugene, a song some saw as an endorsement of Akufo-Addo before the 2020 elections.

Below is Sarkodie's social media post:

Reactions to Sarkodie endorsing President Mahama's call

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mystasackey5420 said:

"Sarkodie is not a partisan candidate. He loves Ghana."

phoenix_bld_ commented:

"Glad to see you onboard the reset Ghana train."

@sarksez wrote:

"Bro is just seeking validation. The way things are going, he knows his paymasters will be in opposition for long, so he is just playing along."

Sarkodie jokes about his bank account balance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie joked about his bank account balance in a social media post.

The rapper joked that the money in his bank account was short of GH¢25,000 and that he needed GH¢3,850 to reach that target.

Sarkodie made the joke while reacting to Bishop Samuel Owusu's claim that 25-year-olds should have at least GH¢25,000 in their bank accounts.

