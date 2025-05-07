Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has criticised the New Patriotic Party for protesting against the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Nana Aba Anamoah disclosed that former President Akufo-Addo dismissed Charlotte Osei when he was in power in 2018

Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's post, which has gone viral on X

Former General Manager for GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its recent protests against President John Dramani Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

In a heated arguement on X, the media personality the party was silent when former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei popularly called Charlotte Osei was removed from service.

Nana Aba Anamoah blasts NPP for protesting against the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Photo credit: @thenanaaba.

Source: Instagram

On May 6, 2025, the founder of the Women of Valour initiative called out the NPP for double standards.

“When my beloved and efficient cousin, Charlotte Osei, was unfairly removed from office as EC Chairperson, you didn’t hit the streets for her. Nipa nua ne nipa. Every institution must be protected.”

Charlotte Osei and two of her subordinates were reportedly fired by the Akufo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration in 2018 after a committee looked into allegations of misbehaviour and procurement violations.

The NPP justified their removal from office as a constitutional measure, but other political commentators expressed differing views and called the process a witch hunt.

Following their defeat in the December 2024 elections, the NPP recently protested the Chief Justice's suspension, claiming it interfered politically with judicial independence.

This comes after a prima facie case was established in response to three petitions calling for Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo to be removed.

She was later suspended by President John Dramani Mahama, who also formed a five-member committee to look into the complaints.

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, a Supreme Court justice, has taken over as acting Chief Justice in the meantime.

Nana Aba Anamoah's post on the X platform is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh