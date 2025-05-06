Suzzy Pinamang has received a major boost in her quest to regain her sight after Ibrahim Mahama decided to cover her medical bills

A video has surfaced showing the moment Suzzy was seated alongside her mother beaming with joy

Social media users who took to the comment section are optimistic that Suzzy will regain her sight

A new video of Suzzy Pinamang, a Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School who suffered an injury while in school, has warmed hearts online.

The video, which was sighted on TikTok, showed the 16-year-old in a joyful mood.

Suzzy Pinamang trends as she spotted in a delighted mood after Ibrahim Mahama's intervention. Photo credit: @nurselin807/TikTok

A young lady, apparently seated beside Suzzy, whispered into her ear, bringing a smile to her face instantly.

The video then showed Suzzy's mother smiling after realising she was being recorded.

The footage was apparently taken as Suzzy Pinamang was on her way to Accra for further assessment of her eyes after businessman Ibrahim Mahama offered to cover her medical expenses.

The video, which had racked up over 2,000 likes and 170 comments, was captioned:

"God bless Ibrahim Mahama for putting a smile on the faces of Suzzy and her family."

Suzzy Pinamang's brother praises ibrahim Mahama. Photo credit: @Plus1TV/TikTok

In an interview after further tests were conducted to assess the extent of the damage to Suzzy’s eyes, Clement Kubi, her elder brother, expressed joy that her treatment had received a major boost.

He said Suzzy was overjoyed upon hearing that Ibrahim Mahama would cover the full cost of her medical care.

“It came as good news to the family because we were very worried about who would come to our aid. When we got the call that Ibrahim Mahama was going to support us, we were so happy. My sister had a sound sleep that night, and that was the moment I saw her laugh.”

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 10,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Suzzy Pinamang's actions

Netizens took to the comment section to thank Ibrahim Mahama for his generosity.

Lauren stated:

“Kufuor helped Ibrahim Mahama to reach where he is now, you can check on YouTube from the horse's own mouth. Without Asanteni, Tani can’t thrive, and he was advised to give back to society. Asante.”

user5036225960877 reacted:

“God bless Mr. Ibrahim Mahama. You will never lack anything on this earth.”

Nana Akwasi indicated:

“I went to Bolgatanga to work for a year. The way these people treated me, I decided not to return to the Ashanti Region again. These people are very good indeed. Allah bless all Northerners.”

Nhyiraba added:

“He will do this, then later you guys will give the glory to Despite and the chiefs. I wish Suzzy well; I pray she gets back soon to continue her education.”

Kind man donates to Suzzy Pinamang

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a kind Ghanaian man visited Suzzy Pinamang and donated an unspecified amount to the 16-year-old.

He also called on the Ghana Education Service to step in and support her during this critical time.

