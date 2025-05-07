The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has addressed some university graduate teachers who picketed at the forecourt of the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, May 7, 2025.

The aggrieved teachers thronged the premises in large numbers to demand staff IDs for teachers already at posts.

They bemoaned the delay in the validation process, which they said had resulted in five months of unpaid salaries.

Responding to the concerns raised by the aggrieved teachers, Haruna Iddrisu stated that the Ministry did not have financial clearance for the 39,000 teachers who had been posted by the previous government.

"So whoever misled or deceived you, it wasn't the John Mahama and Haruna Iddrisu administration. Somebody probably deceptively got a number of people unknowingly tied to some form of recruitment, which was not legitimately approved. So we are auditing to confirm that you have the right qualifications, are entitled to the appointment, and are actually at post. From there, we will pick those we can absorb within the budget."

He explained that the government could not absorb all 39,000 teachers, and that a validation process would be carried out to determine which teachers could be employed in the meantime.

The Tamale South MP added that until the validation was complete, he could not provide any further assurances.

“When you raise this issue, I have to respond. Appointment letters were issued to as many as 39,000 people when there was no financial clearance. That is problematic. The government can absorb 9,000, 11,000, or maybe 12,000—but certainly not 39,000.

"If that exercise is not complete, then I have no story to tell you. You will have to be patient until we finish the validation exercise,” he told the aggrieved teachers."

