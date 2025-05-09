Popular Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy, has reacted to Cardinal Peter Turkson missing out on the Pope position after the Papal Conclave election

The famed singer expressed disappointment in the election of a non-African Pope and renounced his Catholic faith in an Instagram post

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported his claim, while others criticised his remarks

Popular Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy has reacted to the election of a new Pope after the Papal Conclave election held on May 8, 2025.

In an Instagram post, he expressed disappointment in the selection of a non-African Pope, describing the process as biased.

Reggie Zippy laments the selection of a non-African Pope. Image source: The Vatican, Reggie Zippy

Source: Instagram

Venting his spleen on social media, Reggie renounced his Catholic faith, claiming that the Catholic Church does not deem black people worthy of leading them.

"After 2,000 years and 267 Roman Catholic Popes elected by their peers at the Vatican, not God, I have decided to walk away from the Catholic faith cuz they don't deem any Black or African Cardinal or Prelate worthy to lead the Catholic Church as Pope," he wrote.

On May 8, 2025, the Catholic Church elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as its 267th pope, marking a historic moment as he became the first American-born pontiff.

Upon his election, he chose the papal name Leo XIV. The announcement was made following the traditional white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel's chimney, signalling the successful conclusion of the papal conclave.

The College of Cardinals elects Pope Leo as Pope Francis' replacement. Image source: The Vatican

Source: Getty Images

The election of a new Pope commenced on May 7, 2025, with 133 cardinal electors voting. On the first day, no Pope was announced since the two-thirds majority was not achieved.

However, after four rounds of voting, the required two-thirds majority was achieved, leading to Prevost's election. His selection was unexpected, as he was not among the widely predicted frontrunners.

Reggie reacts to Papal Conclave election outcome

The musician, disappointed in the outcome of the Papal Conclave election, lamented in his Instagram post.

"Santa Maria🙏🏾, your Sons are robbing their ELDEST Brother of His Place at the Grotto for more than 2,000 years at the altar of Rome," he added.

See Reggie Zippy's post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh