A Ghanaian woman has generated buzz on social media after a video of her praising President John Dramani Mahama surfaced online.

In her video, the woman expressed joy over what she said was a significant reduction in the prices of food commodities she often purchased.

She noted that a gallon of cooking oil, GH¢1,000, is now priced at GH¢ 680, while a bag of rice has dropped to GH¢ 380.

She credited the President’s intervention for the relief in market prices and expressed her gratitude in the video, which has since gone viral.

The woman's video comes months after President John Dramani Mahama was sworn in to handle the affairs of the state.

For the past few months, the country has experienced some significant developments, including a steep fall in the cedi-dollar rate.

As of the time of filing this report, the cedi (¢) to dollar ($) rate was at GH¢ 13.37 per dollar, which is a significant improvement from the GH¢ 16.00 per dollar rate in December.

Some economists and even members of the opposition party, including Alex Afenyo-Markin, have given various reasons for the fall in the cedi to dollar rate; however, to many Ghanaians, this is a great improvement.

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's video

