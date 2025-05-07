Afua Asantewaa has given a fresh update on her second attempt to set the longest solo singing marathon record at Guiness World Records

The media personality made an attempt at the record in 2023, but her attempt fell on the rocks and was riddled with numerous controversies

According to her the results for her second submission was not yet out, informing fans that she was still awaiting the official results

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has shared a new update on her second bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest solo singing marathon. After months of silence following her latest attempt, she has confirmed that she is still awaiting feedback from Guinness World Records.

Afua Asantewaa updates fans on her GWR attempt on social media. Photo source: afuaasantewaa

Source: Instagram

The popular broadcaster made headlines in 2023 when she first attempted the feat. That initial effort, however, ended in disappointment and was marred by several controversies, including harsh criticism online and a later disqualification from GWR. Despite the setback, Afua remained hopeful and promised to try again.

Her first attempt, which ran from December 24 to December 29, 2023, was ultimately rejected by Guinness World Records. The organisation announced the disqualification in February 2024, noting that while the attempt had inspired many, it had not met the required standards.

Her second official attempt took place in December 2024. She began singing on December 21 and wrapped up on December 26, clocking an impressive 121 hours and 39 minutes. The event, widely followed across social media, drew overwhelming support from Ghanaians both online and at the venue.

Following her performance, Afua Asantewaa expressed her appreciation to the public for standing by her. She described their support as a powerful force that gave her the strength to keep going even when exhaustion kicked in. She also said she felt honoured to represent Ghana on the global stage and was proud of the journey so far.

In a recent interaction with a fan on social media, Afua responded to a question about the outcome of her second attempt. She clarified that the results had not been released yet and assured her followers that she was still in the waiting phase.

Afua Asantewaa's update sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

creedd55 wrote:

"Ohhh please we are tired doesn't she have anything to do."

dr.awuraama commented:

"Can we put this to rest already girl sit down."

finest_djtoyor wrote:

"Hmmm this lady sometimes allow people to insult her. Lol."

hajiaamaamat said:

"Even if she fails again, she can still try again and again till she wins. Giving up is nevee an option!! Y’all bitter souls should let her be!"

Afua Asantewaa the popular media personality who attempted to break the GWR record. Photo source: afuaasantewaa

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa and daughter in the US

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has travelled to the United States with her three daughters. She shared their departure moments from Kotoka International Airport on April 16.

The trip comes shortly after updating fans on her pending Guinness World Record sing-a-thon results. Afua hinted at taking on a new global challenge while staying hopeful for her previous attempt.

YEN.com.gh reported that videos showed her shopping and enjoying time with her daughter while vibing to Sean Kingston's music.

