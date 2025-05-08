Former First Atlantic Bank employee, Deborah Seyram Adablah's biggest online rival, Born Bold, has celebrated her downfall

This comes after a judge handed Seyram a 45-day jail term for contempt over disparaging comments she made in a video

Many people took to social media to share their views on the case, while others were unhappy with Born Bold's celebration

Former First Atlantic Bank National Service Personnel (NSP) Deborah Seyram Adablah's biggest online rival, Born Bold, has reacted to the former's 45-day jail term.

Seyram Adablah's rival celebrates her jail term

Born Bold took to her official TikTok account to react after hearing the unfortunate news about her biggest rival being sentenced to 45 days behind bars.

This comes on the back of Seyram's disparaging comments about the judge presiding over her case between her and the First Atlantic Bank’s former CFO, Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

In this case, she reportedly made demands as a side-chick which were not fulfilled by her former boss, but unfortunately for her, she lost the case.

Seyram took to social media to express her frustrations about the judge, resulting in her being served a bench warrant on May 5, 2025.

On May 6, 2025, she made an appearance in court where she was handed a 45-day jail term and exuded bravery as she voluntarily walked to the police station to turn herself in.

In light of this development, her biggest rival, Born Bold, took to TikTok to dance to Banku ta, a song by thriving Ghanaian musician King Caspa, to celebrate.

The video of her celebration is included below:

Reactions to Born Bold's video dissing Seyram

People who were interested in the case took to the comments section to share their views, saying that Seyram would learn her lesson after serving her 45 days in jail.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the celebration video of Born Bold after the sentencing of her rival to time in prison:

loveisnice69 said:

"I when I saw the news I thought u haven't. heard anything and boom I saw this video 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

reynah_KA said:

"She’s not in jail o.. she’s in prison.. they have sentenced her."

TIKTOK IGP 👮🏽 said:

"U learnt the dance🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Babyyy Derra💕🎀❤️💘💝 said:

"When she goes in and come back she will learn sense,won’t come and be doing unnecessary videos on here 😹💔."

🦄Daakye 🦋Hemaa ❤️💕 said:

"What did Deborah do please can someone explain to me."

Counselor Lutterodt speaks on Seyram's sentence

YEN.com.gh reported that Counselor George Lutterodt weighed in on the sentencing of Seyram, who was handed a 45-day jail term on May 6, 2025.

In a viral video, the controversial relationship coach called the sentence too lenient, citing her actions and conduct as deserving of a stiffer penalty.

Many social media users shared mixed reactions to Lutterodt's comments, with some agreeing with his stance that 45 days was not a real deterrent.

