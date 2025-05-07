Kwabena Adu-Boahene claims President John Dramani Mahama's 2024 election team benefited from the funds he's been accused of misappropriating

In a letter, he stated that the National Signals Bureau used over GH¢5 million to buy vehicles which were handed over to the aide of the President-elect, John Dramani Mahama

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

The former Signals Bureau Director-General has stated that a portion of the money he has been accused of embezzling was used to purchase vehicles for the President-elect after the 2024 elections.

In a letter written from the EOCO cells, Mr Adu Boahene claims the National Signals Bureau spent GH¢5,135,000 on vehicles.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene speaks on how he spent $7million. Image source: Kwabena Adu-Boahen

Source: Facebook

He noted that logistics, including a 2024 Nissan Patrol Platinum, a 2022 Land Cruiser GXR were all purchased for the president-elect after the elections in 2024.

In addition to this claim, he noted that his outfit released some funds to support the "opposition party" during the 2024 general elections. He noted that NSB gave a political party he names as the "opposition" GH¢8,300,000 ahead of the 2024 elections.

As it stands now, it is unclear whether the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was the recipient of the money.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene's comment comes after he was accused of misappropriating $7 million belonging to the state. Reports indicate that he transferred the money meant for a state contract to his personal accounts.

He later used the funds to buy properties, including houses, cars, etc. in Accra, Kumasi, and outside Ghana.

He is currently facing 11 charges pressed against him by the Attorney General and is serving his seven-day remand in EOCO's custody as sanctioned by a court.

See the details below:

Source: YEN.com.gh