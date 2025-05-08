Cardinal Peter Turkson is trending after being named among the cardinal electors to choose the new Pope

A video of him has emerged showing him swearing an oath of secrecy on one of the days of the conclave

Netizens who reacted to the video shared opinions on who the next head of the Catholic Church might be

Day one of the conclave, a closed-door meeting of Catholic cardinals to elect a new leader, ended without a successor to take over from the late Pope Francis as the next pontiff.

A total of 133 cardinals from 70 countries under the age of 80 eligible to vote are currently in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, under tight security, choosing a new pope.

A video which has gone viral online and was shared on TikTok on Wednesday, May 7, showed a poignant moment, where cardinals took turns to swear an oath of secrecy on the Bible before entering the conclave to elect a new pope.

The video captured the moment when Cardinal Peter Turkson from Ghana walked up to the podium and then placed his right hand on a passage of the Bible.

He then fluently recited the oath of secrecy in Latin, vowing not to disclose what transpired during the conclave even after the next pope is elected.

Cardinal Turkson, who is considered a front-runner as the next pontiff, showed a calm and composed demeanour as he recited the vows.

He would be the first pope from Sub-Saharan Africa to lead the Catholic Church if the other cardinal electors deemed him fit for the role.

Cardinal Peter Turkson was first called to the Vatican by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 after he was named as the President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.

The second day of the conclave is ongoing to determine who might succeed Pope Francis. At the time of filing this report, the TikTok video had over 5,000 likes:

Reactions to Cardinal Turkson and the papacy

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video prayed that Peter Cardinal Turkson emerged as the next pontiff.

Alonso stated:

"Oh sweet Holy Spirit, we call upon you to help Cardinal Appiah Turkson be chosen as the next pope."

Peter reacted:

"Let your will be done, Lord."

Yaw Dwarkwaa shared:

"Cardinal Turkson has raised the flag of Ghana, it would be welcome news if he emerges as the next Pontiff. He will be a good pope"

Yaanom wrote:

"God bless and be with him. I pray that they choose him."

JERRY GASPA stated:

"Ghana & Africa are solidly behind you to be the next pope in the name of God."

Isaac Osei added:

"We are praying for you."

Father Campell reacts to Pope commentary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev. Father Andrew Campbell has added his voice to concerns regarding who should be the next pontiff.

In an interview with Joy News, the retired Catholic priest did not rule out the possibility of Peter Turkson taking on the crucial role.

Rev. Father Campbell emphasised that the decision on who becomes the Bishop of Rome would be made at the closing of the conclave.

