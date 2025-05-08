A young and ambitious teenager was spotted as part of the workers constructing the 8-lane, 30km Kasoa-Winneba Highway

The young prodigy from Bibiani, a mining town, was seen in a viral video operating a heavy-duty road roller

The video of her at work has garnered significant traction on social media, as netizens hail the young girl

A video of a teenager from Bibiani working on the ongoing 8-lane, 30km Kasoa-Winneba Highway road project has taken social media by storm.

18-year-old Monica drives heavy-duty vehicle on Kasoa-Winneba rough road. Photo source: 1957News

The ongoing project, which began last year, is funded by the Government of Ghana.

The $85,328,761nKasoa Winneba dualisation project involves the construction of interchanges/flyovers at Sapato, Akoti, Budumburam, Awutu, and Winneba Junction. When completed, it will connect Accra to Winneba, Cape Coast, and the Western Region.

During an inspection last year, by Asenso Boakye, the former Roads and Highways Minister was scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

As such, workers have been urged to ramp up their efforts.

18-year-old Monica from Bibiani is a heavy-duty road roller, also known as a compactor.

Former Road and Highway Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye (right) inspecting the progress of the Kasoa-Winneba Road project. Photo source: Facebook/HonFrancisAsensoBoakye

The heavy-duty vehicle is used to compact soil, gravel, concrete, or asphalt in the construction of roads and foundations.

Monica's job helps to ensure the quality and durability. Operating a road roller, like any standard construction equipment, requires a lot of attention and technical know-how.

According to Monica, her mother got her enlisted to be trained as a road roller operator.

In a video published by 1957 News, 18-year-old Monica, in her boots, jumped onto the heavy-duty vehicle and started operating it. Her video excited scores of netizens.

18-year-old Monica earns fans' praise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Monica's strides as part of the construction team of the ongoing Kasoa-Winneba road.

@ThomasLarbs said:

Most of the people working on that stretch aren't qualified, no licences. Their just party boys and girls. Specially the truck drivers always driving recklessly with no respect for other roads users. Good for her though.

@MrChrisbrain1 wrote:

Hope she’s educated at least shs, because later we don’t to hear stories when we will be employing the educated ones n scrub the illiterates out because of some basic knowledge with safety, she refused to put on the seat belt sef, love her confidence but she should attach safety

@Rhunsey remarked:

These are the females we should be celebrating not ones who can’t date mortuary men

@Kasoa_Macho remarked:

This is what we looking for to build this country ,young energetic youth .....good job Monica 👏🙌👏

@RaymondBilly4 shared:

These are the people we should be promoting on our social media platforms not those ones who can shamelessly say they are into fraud boys and scammers.

@JOMENDS3 noted:

Teach the young operators about safety. We see most of these videos more often, which is quite encouraging and inspiring, but we always found them without a seatbelt. Industrial jobs are always about safety

