Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, drove his brother, the president of the republic, John Mahama, after their visit to the Ketu South District

The visit was to deliver relief items and support victims of the tidal wave flooding that happened in the area

The sight of Ibrahim Mahama chauffeuring his brother around excited many as the footage showed him in the driver's seat of the president's official vehicle

A video of businessman Ibrahim Mahama driving his brother, President John Dramani Mahama, has taken social media by storm.

The footage, captured during their visit to Ketu South, showed the younger Mahama behind the wheel of the president’s official vehicle, a heartwarming sight that has sparked mixed reactions.

The Mahama brothers were in the Volta Region to assess the impact of the recent tidal wave flooding that displaced several residents. Their visit included stops at Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi, where they distributed relief items and met with affected families.

While many saw Ibrahim Mahama’s gesture as a display of deep brotherly affection, others questioned whether it adhered to official protocols.

Beyond the viral moment, Ibrahim Mahama also made a significant contribution by donating GH₵100,000 to support the victims. The announcement of his donation was met with cheers from the community, who expressed gratitude for his generosity.

President Mahama, addressing the gathering, acknowledged the challenges caused by the flooding and promised a long-term solution. He unveiled plans to allocate funds for the next phase of the Berekusu Sea Defence Project in the 2025 budget.

However, he also raised concerns over the poor quality of a resettlement project for flood victims, noting that the construction was substandard and that the chosen site remained prone to flooding.

John Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

owura_kwak56700 said:

"This is what we call family and friends government...what the hell is this...is Ghana's presidency some family business....we are doomed....nkwaseasem sei."

onlyoneghana wrote:

"This humble servant is by far the best prime minister ghana has ever had since 1992. So humble and responsive. You can hate him for political expediency, but you can't take away his sense of urgency."

prynxpolly said:

"Imagine Gabby driving Nana addo hmm, this country."

Bra_A001 commented:

"Pls ask why Ibrahim, a businessman and a brother, is driving the president and why it’s not safe for him to do so. There is a conflict of interest because he didn’t pay him for driving him, and safety concerns incase something happen.s Ibrahim is not trained to do so."

Nanaezze said:

"Such a pillar in the life of his elder brother. We all need such supporting personalities."

John Mahama attends Independence Day event in one car

John Mahama's transportation choices sparked reactions again when he attended the Independence Day celebration in only one vehicle.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president was escorted by the Police Mounted Squadron to the event.

Many people saw the move as a sign of humility.

