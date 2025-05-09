The brother of the new pontiff has left many in awe after disclosing that he was once told Robert Prevost would one day become a pope

He made this known in an interview after his brother was elected as the successor to the late Pope Francis

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated Robert Prevost on becoming the new pope

It has now come to light that Robert Prevost’s papacy was foretold more than 60 years ago.

This disclosure was made by John Prevost, brother of the new pontiff, during an interview with Eyewitness ABC News.

Asked by the interviewer what their reaction was to a prophetic statement made by their neighbor, who predicted that Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, would be the first American pope, John Prevost said they simply laughed it off.

He said they were kids at the time their neighbor made that profound declaration, and Robert Prevost was only six years old.

"Well, we laughed because he was six and I was seven. Who knows what some lady was saying? We just found it interesting."

John Prevost, however, said he never forgot what their neighbour said and began to take it seriously after his brother rose through the ranks as a priest, bishop, and cardinal.

"But it stuck with me all this time and then, as he became a priest, bishop, and a cardinal, I thought, maybe this is going to happen."

First American Pope

Pope Leo XIV was elected as the head of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, during the second day of the conclave.

Cardinal Robert Prevost’s announcement as Pope Leo XIV and Bishop of Rome was received by Catholics and Christians alike with joy.

The 69-year-old pontiff in his first address, emphasized the need for peace and unity.

He was first made a cardinal by Pope Francis on September 30, 2023.

Reactions to Pope Leo XIV's prophecy

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the new pope on his papacy.

"I'm so glad both of his brothers are around to see their youngest brother rise to being Pope Leo. Such a wonderful family."

"Congratulations and best wishes to Pope Leo XIV, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost."

"Don't forget he is also a Peruvian citizen. He represents the entire continent—from North to South—and he has Spanish and French blood running through his veins. He is the multicultural pope."

"Overjoyed. Thank you for making the right decision."

"How they got these immense wealth? Vatican looks very lavish and the upkeep, secuirty etc must be so expensive"

"Look, sorry no disrespect, but he’s just a man, a sinner like the rest of humanity. Only Christ can forgive sin. Christ is Father."

"Ah yes, Chicago... known for their strong opinions on the Catholic Church."

Prophecy about the new Pope

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a famed Nigerian seer, Bright the Seer prophesied on who would be the new Pontiff.

In a video, Bright The Seer said what she was foresaw was that was world leaders were lobbying to get cardinals from the countries as pontiff.

She concluded by saying the survival of the church would depend on the actions of the new pope.

