A young who travelled abroad ten years ago returned to his family and left them overwhelmed with joy

His adorable mum in a viral video broke down in tears after seeing her son for the first time in a decade

Netizens who saw the post were equally overwhelmed and expressed their views in the comments section

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

It was an emotional moment for a family when a young man returned home after ten years of living abroad.

His mother who was not expecting him got emotional and gave him a big hug upon seeing him. The beautiful moment was captured in a video.

Woman gets emotional as son returns from abroad after a decade. Image source: Loverboi

Source: TikTok

The young man had travelled many years and stayed in touch with his family. However, his presence finally brought everything in place.

A young lady who seemed to be his sister was extremely overwhelmed and could not believe her brother had returned from his trip. She also jumped to hug him.

Young man returns with one bag, netizens concerned

In the viral TikTok video, the young man was seen in the company of a few friends as he made his surprise return.

Notably, he arrived with just a single travelling bag, which ignited mixed reactions from netizens.

While it remains unclear whether he had additional luggage that was simply out of view, many online users expressed surprise that he returned with so little after spending ten years abroad.

Ghanaian man returns home with one bag, igniting concerns. Image source: Loverboi

Source: TikTok

Some had expected him to come back with multiple bags, seeing it as a reflection of his decade-long stay overseas.

Despite the social media chatter, his mother and sister - those who matter most - appeared completely unbothered by the size of his luggage.

Their joy stemmed not from what he brought, but from the fact that their son and brother had returned home safely after such a long absence.

Watch the video of the family reunion below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh