A touching video of the senior brother of the first US Pope speaking about his reaction to the news has surfaced online

In the video, he indicated that he was astonished to receive the news as much as he was delighted

He also shared some fond memories of his younger brother and how they always told him he'd be Pope one day

Elder brother of Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, has remarked after his brother was elected in the May 8, 2025, Papal Conclave election.

Robert Prevost's selection makes him the first Pope from the United States of America (US). Following his election, his senior brother, identified as Louis has recounted some fond memories of their childhood.

Pope Leo's brother, Louis Prevost shares childhood memories of his 'holy' brother. Image source: The Vatican, ABC news

Source: Facebook

He also recounted the moment he found out his brother is the new head of the Catholic Church.

In an ABC news video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Pontiff's brother noted that Pope Leo's selection was a big surprise to him.

"I was lying in bed when my wife called and said 'white smoke! White smoke'. So I turned the Tv on and watched it and it took almost half an hour and when the Cardinal came out and we’re all waiting and he goes and he mentioned Roberto, I knew right away.

Robert Prevost emerges as new Pope after Papal Conclave elections. Image source: The Vatican

Source: Getty Images

"If I had not been in bed, standing up, I might have collapsed because it’s like totally unexpected. It’s like this is the first American Pope. He’s young, two strikes but he’s got a lot of worldwide experience in is previous pope so," he added.

Speaking on their childhood, Louis stated that he was "too holy" and they somehow guessed he would be Pope someday.

"When we were little kids, we used to I used to raise a cane with my younger brothers all the time but he was always the holy one. And we used to tease him you’re gonna be Pope someday, you’re too holy."

Watch the video of the Pope's brother speaking below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh