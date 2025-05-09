Ghanaian broadcaster Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady has reacted to the 45-day sentence of Deborah Adablah

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Afia Pokua has expressed her views on the 45-day sentence of popular side-chick, Deborah Seyram Adablah.

In a video, she described her situation as unfortunate and advised young ladies to learn a lesson from the young woman's case and not just make fun of it.

Afia Pokua stated that Deborah should have been silent on the case since a ruling had been passed and her lawyers were working to get things to work in her favour.

Delving into the court ruling on her incident with Mr Nimako, Afia Pokua noted that Deborah genuinely has a case against the man whom she previously had an affair with; however, it falls outside the scope of Ghana's laws, which is why the court ruled against her.

She explained that, per their agreement, Deborah was entitled to all she got in the relationship, however, she was not smart enough to change the names on the documents of the properties she acquired from the relationship, including the car, which was a big mistake.

Speaking further, Afia Pokua noted that the court could not rule or do anything in her favour because the issue was one of morality, not illegality.

