A young Ghanaian lady has quit her national service to pursue her entrepreneurial dream.

The young lady was part of the fresh university graduates who are currently undergoing their mandatory national service in various institutions across the country.

However, barely a few months into the service, the young lady quit to venture into entrepreneurship by starting her own business.

The unidentified lady explained that she decided to resign from the national service because their allowances were not being paid.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the young lady showcased a blazer collection she had started selling.

"I stopped NSS [national service] to start my blazer collection because the GH¢715 was not coming. If you are an NSS person watching this, tell me how you are managing it. You guys are really doing well, especially those in the government sector," she said.

What's the National Service Scheme?

Each year, Ghanaian students who graduate from accredited tertiary institutions are required by law to complete a one-year national service to the country.

In line with this, thousands of graduates are posted to various state and private institutions as service personnel every year.

Because the National Service Scheme (NSS) is not considered formal employment, personnel only receive an allowance of GH¢715 at the end of every month.

The mandatory one-year service aims to provide university graduates with working experience as they transition from the classroom to the world of work.

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) is the Government of Ghana agency responsible for formulating policies and structures for national service.

After completing the mandatory one-year national service, the NSS issues a national service certificate to all personnel.

According to the NSS law (Act 426), personnel who fail to report to their posts within three months of being posted are considered to have evaded.

However, personnel can opt to quit the NSS after six months of serving in their assigned state or private institution.

This is likely the route the young lady took to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams.

Reactions to the Ghanaian lady's bold move

Following the young lady's post on TikTok, a section of Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of the video to react.

@Quame Awulley-Quaye Daniel said:

"For NSS you can do 6 months and opt for your certificate it is allowed."

@obidehye also said:

"Don't discourage people not to do NSS because is every university student's responsibility to serve the government tell them after NSS they can start a new business or side hustle."

@Edem commented:

"I stopped but my dad got so angry so I had to go back."

NSS lady saves over GH¢22K

YEN.com.gh earlier, reported that a Ghanaian lady caused a buzz on social media after opening her money box.

In the video, the young lady counted GH¢22,000 from the money box and claimed that it was her NSS allowance which she saved for 12 months.

This explanation was, however, dismissed by some social media users, who came across her video.

