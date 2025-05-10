A video of Appiah Stadium showing great respect and honour to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has triggered several reactions online

The popular political commentator was seen speaking to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after the Millennium Excellence Award golf tournament

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

Popular Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, showed massive respect to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at an event.

Appiah Stadium spoke to Otunfuo Osei Tutu II and afterwards showed how much he reveres the traditional ruler.

Appiah Stadium shows reverence to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by lying on the floor. Photo credit: @theasantenation & @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Appiah Stadium pulled another man who was present and possibly a staff member of the Asantehene, to listen to the conversation between the two of them.

There were other people present who were also shouting accolades to the Asantehene, hence what he and Appiah Stadium discussed was not heard.

However, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's gestures could mean he was asking Appiah Stadium to come by.

When he was done talking and about to sit in his car, Appiah Stadium lay on the floor to show his appreciation and reverence to the Asantehene.

Considering what Otumfuo was wearing and the clothes others present had on, Appiah Stadium met the Asantehene after the Millennium Excellence Award golf tournament between himself, Dag Heward-Mills, and Nana Danso Abbeam.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Appiah Stadium's encounter with Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post that was shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@SamTuga44 said:

“I respect the hard work. Never play with your source of income; poverty is hard to explain. 🫶🏻🔥.”

@Mr_Gidiglo wrote:

“Na how did he get there? Akoa y3 fast.”

@rico_chico7 said:

“I want to be like Appiah stadium when I grow up 😂😂😂😂…. Sharp guy.”

@YawTimz wrote:

“Appiah Stadium is adding more innovative services to his job👏 he now sleeps on the floor.”

@lovemesame_ido said:

“The song in the background alone, Charley. Aura ne tirimu d3 nkoaaa wey I dey feel for here chaiii. Piawwww.”

@anokyedenolf wrote:

“How did he know of this? Eeii 😂😂😂.”

@MrCute_gh said:

“I always think about his family when I see Appiah Stadium doing this, man lacks self-respect all because of his stomach and selfish interest.”

@ZumeDenis wrote:

“Is the way he keeps a straight face after executing his act 🤣🤣.”

@mb_ricchest said:

“How did he get there ?? Man has really resume work indeed 🤣.”

Source: YEN.com.gh