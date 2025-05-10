Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has gone viral with her look at the 2025 AMVCA in Lagos, Nigeria

Nana Akua Addo consulted with a fashion designer from Ghana and a metal artist from Mumbai to create her outfit

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's trending video on Instagram

Ghanaian style influencer Nana Akua Addo has made another bold fashion statement at the 2025 Africa Magic Movie Choice Awards.

The famous actress wore a stylish gown by Nicoline GH to the biggest movie awards show in Nigeria on May 11, 2025.

Nana Akua Addo trends at the AMVCA with her costume. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo.

The beautiful costume was designed with unique wearable materials and metals to turn heads on the red carpet.

The mother of two lovely daughters wore an elegant frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and glamorous skin tone makeup look with long eyelashes and colourful eyeshadow.

Nana Akua Addo's outfit was designed by a metal artist from China, Saurabhsingh Rawat, who has expressed his gratitude for working with his team.

The artist shared the photos on Instagram with his caption:

"This one was special. I had the chance to design and build a costume-art installation for the amazing @nanaakuaaddo — a powerhouse of style, grace, and vision."

"Getting it shipped from India to Ghana was honestly a bit of a rollercoaster, but her calm and support made all the difference."

"It’s rare to find clients who feel like collaborators from day one. Can’t thank her enough for trusting me with her vision. Much love from Mumbai to Accra."

Nana Akua Addo slays at the 2025 AMVCA

A bevvy of Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Nana Akua Addo's outfit on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jessi_jhay stated:

"Who is this woman 😩😩 She decided to serve we Launch before the main meal 🔥🔥 I Love u Ma."

kwame_puzzler stated:

"Whatttt😍❤️this is divine ❤️❤️."

Ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

"It’s obvious no one is coming close. Mamaaaaaa you did your thinggggggggggggh💙💙💙💙."

_allybayempire

"The eagle has landed."

jessi_jhay

"Nobody can be compared 🙌🔥."

official_ucheagu

"Make others go home abeg."

jayz_hair_collections

"Take your crown 👑."

official_desmondidem

"That's my baby gurl!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🔥🔥."

The Instagram video is below:

