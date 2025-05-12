Twene Jonas has weighed in on Sammy Gyamfi's woes after his encounter with Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa

The social commentator has issued a warning to President John Mahama, calling for Sammy Gyamfi's suspension

His submission on the issue has generated scores of divided reactions from netizens on social media

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has called for the suspension of the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, by the close of Monday, May 12, 2025.

This comes after a video of Sammy Gyamfi doling out dollars to the controversial Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa of the Heaven Way Bible Church, went viral.

The video of Agradaa and Sammy Gyamfi first appeared on TikTok on Saturday, May 10.

The acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board was seen counting dollars in the backseat of a Range Rover, intending to give it to Agradaa, who was impatiently waiting.

Initial reports indicate that the amount was $1k, but Agradaa later clarified she only received $800.

The gesture from Sammy Gyamfi has generated a lot of backlash online, considering John Mahama's promise to Ghanaians that his public officers will be accountable during his second administration as president.

Sammy Gyamfi has issued an apology on social media, describing his gesture as a mere act of kindness.

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need. I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that it could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

According to Twene Jonas, Sammy Gyamfi's apology isn't enough. The social commentator shared a video expressing his frustrations about the politician's conduct.

In the video, he referenced the president's decision to suspend Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as he stated his expectation from the president regarding Sammy Gyamfi's issue.

"If you can suspend the Chief Justice for misusing taxpayers' money on family vacations abroad, you should do the same to Sammy Gyamfi for splashing taxpayers' money on a new Range Rover, which he has packed a lot of dollars, dashing them to criminals like Agradaa," he said.

Twene Jonas' Sammy Gyamfi warning to Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Twene Jonas' hot take on Sammy Gyamfi's controversial encounter with Agradaa.

Papilio said:

"So just 800 dollars and you people are doing as if he gave her 1 million dollars, and the money too is his own money and he can use it anyhow he wants."

TKMDARLINGTON shared:

"Huh imagine this happened under Nana Addo hmmmm. 😂😀 eií the God of Nana Addo no try kraaaooo, this karma is too early 😂😀."

Achie commented:

"Wonnitwasinni!! Go and suspend him. Aboa ba!! Since when did it become a crime to gift somebody? Twene Jonas wonnitwasinni."

Sammy Gyamfi squats to have a conversation with John Dramani Mahama's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, at a funeral.

Jubilee House summons Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has summoned Sammy Gyamfi over his cash gift to Agradaa handed over in dollars.

The former NDC National Communications Officer is expected to explain the circumstances surrounding the transaction.

Meanwhile, Sammy Gyamfi has apologised for his actions after the incident went viral online.

