Sammy Gyamfi is trending on social media in the wake of his decision to give money to Agradaa in public

A video has resurfaced showing the comments he made about Cecelia Dapaah in 2024, after the latter was involved in a corruption scandal

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the actions of Sammy Gyamfi

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Social media has been sent into a frenzy in the wake of the brouhaha surrounding the acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, after he was captured on camera handing out dollars to Nana Agradaa, the former priestess turned evangelist, in public.

With many sharing their views on the open display of opulence exhibited by Sammy Gyamfi, a 2024 video has resurfaced showing the comments the embattled GoldBod CEO made when Cecelia Dapaah was accused of embezzling state funds after $1m went missing in her home.

A video of Sammy Gyamfi's 2024 utterances about Cecelia Dapaah reemerges. Photo credit: @TV3 Ghana/Facebook, @Hon Cecelia Dapaah/Facebook

Source: UGC

Sammy Gyamfi's stance

Appearing on TV3’s New Day show in 2024, Sammy Gyamfi said that given the magnitude of the case and the level of allegations made against Cecelia Dapaah, it was appropriate for the authorities to investigate them.

He then accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of trying to cover for the former Sanitation Minister.

Sammy apologises to Ghanaians

In the aftermath of his dollar gift to Agradaa, Sammy Gyamfi immediately took to Facebook on Sunday, May 11, and apologised in a lengthy statement.

He clarified that his action was not to flaunt his wealth online, as has been misunderstood.

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need. I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 300 comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh