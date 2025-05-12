Sammy Gyamfi Summoned to Jubilee House Over Dollar Gift Saga

Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi has been summoned to Jubilee House over a viral video showing him giving dollars to Nana Agradaa

The National Democratic Congress officer is expected to explain the money gift to the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah at the Jubilee House

The incident has sparked widespread backlash online, with critics accusing Gyamfi of violating President Mahama’s new Code of Conduct

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldbod, Sammy Gyamfi, has been summoned to Jubilee House, the seat of government, to respond to a viral video showing him handing out dollars to Nana Agradaa, the former priestess turned evangelist.

According to reports, the politician, who also serves as the National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been asked to appear before the Chief of Staff at the presidency, Julius Debrah, to explain the circumstances surrounding the gift of money.

In the viral video circulating on social media, Sammy Gyamfi is seen interacting with Nana Agradaa.

After the brief interaction, the priestess begged the Goldbod CEO for money, after which he reached into his car and handed her some dollars.

This incident has sparked widespread condemnation across social media, with many Ghanaians calling for his removal as the Goldbod CEO.

President Mahama launches Code of Conduct

President John Mahama recently launched a Code of Conduct to guide the behaviour of government appointees.

The Code of Conduct, which emphasised integrity, accountability, and transparency in public service, was introduced as part of broader measures to curb corruption and restore confidence in government institutions and their heads.

Sammy Gyamfi's actions, as captured in the video, have been described by many as potentially undermining the Code of Conduct.

It's unclear when Sammy Gyamfi will appear before the Chief of Staff, but many expect him to face some punitive actions from the presidency.

Sammy Gyamfi apologises

Meanwhile, Sammy Gyamfi has apologise for his actions following the public backlash.

In a statementt issued on his Facebook wall on Sunday, May 11, Sammy Gyamfi described the donations as a private "act of kindness" which he did not anticipate to become public.

"I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable," he wrote.

"I must say that, I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views," he further wrote.

Read Sammy Gyamfi's Facebook post below:

Agradaa defects to NDC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa expressed her admiration for Sammy Gyamfi and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The controversial televangelist stated that she now identifies as a member of the NDC party.

This comes after a video of controversial pritestess receiving a bunch of dollars from Sammy Gyamfi went viral on social media.

