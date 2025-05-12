Malik Basintale has shown Sammy Gyamfi support, following the heavy backlash the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board is receiving online

The Youth Employment Agency CEO shared a photo of Sammy Gyamfi and captioned it with a love emoji, showing his support

Sammy Gyamfi found himself in hot water after a video of him gifting money to Agradaa went viral on social media

Malik Basintale has shown support for Sammy Gyamfi as the Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board faces heavy backlash online.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) boss shared a photo of Sammy Gyamfi on social media and added a love emoji. This post came shortly after a video of Gyamfi gifting money to Agradaa went viral, sparking widespread criticism.

In the video, Sammy Gyamfi was spotted handing bundles of cash to the controversial figure, Agradaa. Many social media users have questioned his reasons and criticised him for associating with her. The incident has raised concerns within political circles.

Following the backlash, Sammy Gyamfi has reportedly been summoned to the Jubilee House to explain the source of the money and the purpose behind the gift. The development has attracted media attention and led to intense discussions about Sammy Gyamfi's public conduct.

Sammy Gyamfi later apologised to the general public. In his apology, he wrote:

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need.

"I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that the same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

Malik Basintale’s show of support has received mixed reviews on social media.

Sammy Gyamfi, the politician who showered money on Agradaa. Photo source: malikbasintale

Source: UGC

Malik Basintale's support for Gyamfi stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

the_nyantakyi said:

"Gh politics!! The narrative would be the opposite, and this sympathy would be out of the window if it were another person from another party."

Aboyela_CAA commented:

"Justice should be tempered with mercy on Sammy. Even though we don’t dispute the fact that his actions hurt the grassroots who don’t even get one $ to compensate their hardship."

KingVeli13 said:

"To err is human. I’m so disappointed 😢 but JM, this NPP guys are so jealous of the good work he is doing # dollars drop# good governance # Sammy is the hero."

DelaliHodasi wrote:

"Only thing appointees of Mahama's government should know, we're in an era of social media & any movement & speech can destroy the reputation of people, everyone will camera record 📷 for content within public space!! It's unfortunate, but lessons must be learnt# My only advice 4 you sir."

Maurice Ampaw calls for Sammy Gyamfi probe

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has called for the National Security to search the house of the acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

YEN.com.gh reported that this follows a viral video showing Gyamfi handing out dollars to Nana Agradaa, the former priestess turned evangelist.

Ampaw alleged that the open display of opulence by Gyamfi is clear evidence that the embattled CEO has millions of dollars stashed in his house, hence the need for National Security to intervene.

