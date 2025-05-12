The Minority in Parliament has urged President Mahama to suspend GoldBod’s acting CEO, Sammy Gyamfi, over a controversial cash gesture

Sammy Gyamfi was seen in a viral video handing over US dollars to evangelist Nana Agradaa, sparking widespread criticism

Despite issuing an apology, Gyamfi has been summoned by the chief of staff to explain his actions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Minority in Parliament has called on President Mahama to suspend Sammy Gyamfi as the acting chief executive officer of GoldBod.

The Minority’s call comes amid raging controversy over Sammy Gyamfi’s gesture towards a Ghanaian priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa.

The Minority in Parliament mounts pressure on President Mahama to suspend Sammy Gyamfi. Photo credit: Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama & Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The acting CEO of GoldBod was captured in a viral video handing over US dollars to evangelist Nana Agradaa.

Following the backlash, Sammy Gyamfi issued a public apology, pleading with Ghanaians to forgive him.

Despite his apology, the chief of staff at the president’s office has summoned him to explain why he donated the money to Nana Agradaa.

At a press briefing in Accra on Monday, 12 May 2025, Dr Kabiru Tia Mahama, the member of parliament for Walewale, urged the president to act swiftly on the matter.

According to Dr Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi's action is an affron to the recently launched Code of Conduct by the President and also against the currency act of the country which bans transactions in foreign currencies.

"The Chief of Staff mentioned that the ignorance of the law is not an excuse, and Sammy Gyamfi is not ignorant of the law. He's a lawyer of repute and understands clearly the action and the consequences of the action. So, he ought to take responsibility for same," he said.

Apart from this, the Minority is also calling for a full-scale investigation into the source of the US dollars Sammy Gyamfi was captured on camera sharing.

"Where did he get the dollar from? An ordinary Ghanaian cannot go to the bank and request, even if you have a dollar account. You must demonstrate a transaction, you must demonstrate that you are travelling out of the country, in order for them to even allow you to have access to your own dollar account. So, we need a full-scale investigation into the source of the dollar bundle displayed in that viral video," they demanded.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh