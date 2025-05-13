Agradaa, in a video, sent a warning to Hopeson Adorye over his recent criticisms about the dollar gift she received from Sammy Gyamfi

The televangelist threatened to have Hopeson Adorye arrested and prosecuted if he continued to go on media platforms and malign her

Agradaa also threw jabs at Hopeson Adorye's wife, Empress Gifty, in the video she shared on TikTok

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or evangelist Mama Pat, has slammed politician Hopeson Adorye over his recent remarks about her amid the controversy over the $800 gift she recently received from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

In a TikTok video, the Heaven Way Church founder hit back at the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives for threatening to have her prosecuted in court if she ever mentioned him or his wife, Empress Gifty’s, name publicly.

Agradaa also threatened to have Hopeson Adorye arrested and prosecuted if he continued to go on media platforms to mention her name or speak about her.

She questioned why the politician would leave his wife at home and disrespect her when commenting on the Sammy Gyamfi controversy.

The ex-priestess noted that Hopeson Adorye had repeatedly insulted her publicly in the past, which she ignored. However, she warned that she would take drastic measures against him if he continued to drag her name and credibility through the mud.

Agradaa also threw some unprintable insults at the former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports and Empress Gifty.

The televangelist’s response to Hopeson Adorye comes after the latter urged Sammy Gyamfi to cut ties with her and stop her from speaking about him publicly.

He also called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to ambush Agradaa anytime she sets foot in Sammy Gyamfi's office to refund the $800 gift she received from him.

Hopeson Adorye made these threats as he discussed the controversy surrounding Sammy Gyamfi's recent interaction with the televangelist.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) found himself in the centre of controversy after a video of him handing out numerous dollar notes to televangelist Agradaa during a public encounter emerged on social media.

Many Ghanaians, including members of the opposition party, NPP, have called for his dismissal and a potential investigation for alleged corruption.

Sammy Gyamfi apologised via a social media post for giving the money to Agradaa. On Monday, May 12, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, summoned the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldbod to the Jubilee House to explain the circumstances surrounding the cash gift to the televangelist.

Agradaa pledges to return Sammy Gyamfi's money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa pledged to return the money Sammy Gyamfi gave to him during their public encounter.

In a video, the televangelist said she would double the $800 and return it to the politician amid heavy backlash from Ghanaians.

Agradaa claimed she would visit Sammy Gyamfi in his office and capture the moment she returns the money to him on camera.

