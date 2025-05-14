Popular Ghanaian pastor, Bishop JY Adu, has reacted to Sammy Gyamfi's dollar gift to Evangelist Mama Pat

In a video, the preacher claimed Sammy Gyamfi should not be blamed for his actions since he was hypnotised by Agradaa during the encounter

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

A Ghanaian pastor, Bishop J Y Adu, has jumped to the defence of the CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, claiming he was "hypnotised" by controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa in the now-viral dollar gift saga.

The incident, which has ignited heated debate on social media and mainstream platforms, shows Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, receiving dollar notes from Sammy Gyamfi during a public event.

Bishop JY Adu shares why Sammy Gyamfi handed over dollar notes to Agradaa. Image source: Sammy Gyamfi, Bishop JY Adu, Evangelist Mama Pat

Source: Facebook

After exchanging pleasantries and taking photos, Agradaa walked the CEO of the GoldBod to his vehicle and asked him for fuel money.

In response, Sammy Gyamfi pulled out some dollar notes to count a portion and handed them to Agradaa. To his bewilderment, Agradaa pulled all the notes out of his hands and walked out of the scene.

The video has raised eyebrows, with critics questioning the propriety of the gesture and suggesting potential political implications.

Pastor claims Agradaa has charming eyes. Image source: Agradaa

Source: Instagram

But in a surprising twist, the renowned pastor has come out to suggest that Gyamfi may not have been fully in control of his actions during the encounter.

The pastor argued that the controversial evangelist, who has a history of spiritual practices and legal controversies, might have used “spiritual manipulation” during the public interaction.

He claimed Agradaa, whom he called his "daughter", has charming eyes which automatically hypnotise people she encounters.

"The spirit of the Lord rests upon Agradaa, and she has charming eyes. She has the spirit of charm. And it's not only Sammy Gyamfi, but anyone who meets her gives her money. It's a spiritual feature," he said.

Watch Bishop JY Adu's video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh