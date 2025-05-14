Victoria Hamah, a disgraced former John Mahama appointee, has backed Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, after the controversy of his cash gift to Nana Agradaa.

Hamah, who was sacked by President John Mahama during his first term as president because of ethical concerns, believes Gyamfi should not face such drastic action.

She released a statement on Facebook in which she defended what she called a youthful misstep.

“I respectfully submit that a formal reprimand, rather than exclusion from office, represents the most constitutionally sound and developmentally judicious response."

“Youthful imperfection is not antithetical to good leadership. Rather, it is a component of growth."

Hammah is concerned that drastic action against Gyamfi would discourage innovation and youth in politics.

Source: YEN.com.gh