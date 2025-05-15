Staunch NDC supporter, Appiah Stadium, received a beautiful portrait of himself from a Ghanaian artist

Touched by the gesture, the NDC fanatic blessed the young man with some Ghanaian cedi notes in a video

Netizens who saw the post were impressed with the gesture and expressed their views in the comments section

Famed NDC supporter, Appiah Stadium, received a heartwarming gift from a Ghanaian artist who admired him from afar.

The young man who introduced himself in a video as Armoo Baffour made a beautiful portrait of the popular Ghanaian political commentator, worth GH¢1,000, and presented it to him.

A video which has surfaced on social media shows Appiah Stadium overwhelmed with joy after seeing the portrait.

The portrait was an adorable image of Appiah Stadium wearing an African print shirt. He had the same beautiful smile he wore in the original photo, in the portrait made by Armoo, impressing the staunch NDC supporter.

Appiah, impressed with the image, asked how much he often charged for designing such artworks. In response, Baffour said he often took GH¢1,000 from customers.

Appaih Stadium then reached for his purse, counted GH¢2,000 and handed it over to the young man, who was not expecting the gesture. He thanked Mr Stadium profusely, beaming with excitement in the video.

Watch the video of Appiah Stadium giving Francis some Ghana cedi notes below:

