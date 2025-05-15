Ghanaian TikToker based in the UK, Jennifer Lomotey, has responded to the news of Captain Caesar's dismissal from his home

The famed TikToker based in the UK recently announced that he had been thrown out of his home after he failed to wash dishes as instructed by his foreign wife

Jennifer Lomotey's response to the news took an unexpected turn as she delighted in a video, instead of sympathising with Captain Caesar

Ghanaian TikToker based abroad, Jennifer Lomotey, has reacted after Captain Caesar was thrown out of his house by his wife in the UK.

In a video, the famed TikToker chose to make light of the news instead of sympathising with her fellow Ghanaian who was in trouble.

Jennifer delights after Captain Caesar gets thrown out of home. Image source: Captain Caesar, Jennifer Lomotey

The UK-based Ghanaian woman teased Captain Caesar in the video and vowed not to assist him. Jennifer, who initially responded sarcastically to the news by offering some sympathy, left many astonished when she suddenly switched to mocking Captain Caesar.

She noted that she had the means to help, however, she would rather user her money to care for her kids and also give the spare rooms in her apartment to her pets instead of offering them out to Captain Caesar.

Her reaction stems from unresolved tensions she had with Captain Caesar. She alleged that in the past, the UK-based Ghanaian man had disrespected her, called her names, and mocked her physical stature during a disagreement.

She therefore asked Captain Caesar to ask everyone he's disrespected on TikTok for forgiveness.

Watch the video of Jennifer Lomotey below:

Meanwhile, Captain Caesar is still seeking help from friends, loved ones, fans and even his enemies after he was reportedly sacked by his wife in the UK.

He claims the incident has rendered him homeless and appealed to netizens to come to his aid with financial support.

