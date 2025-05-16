Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium has called out Hon Ken Agyapong over his reaction to the NDC's response to Sammy Gyamfi-Agradaa dollar saga

In a video, Appiah Stadium described Ken Agyapong as a hypocrite for saying that he would have fired Sammy Gyamfi if he were the president

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, has lashed out at the former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, after he commented on the Sammy Gyamfi/Agradaa saga.

Kennedy Agyapong, while addressing some students at a recent public event, called the ruling party out for just giving a warning to Sammy Gyamfi instead of punishing him.

Appiah Stadium slams Kennedy for speaking about the NDC. Image source: Appiah Stadium, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Facebook

He indicated that he would have dismissed the GoldBoard chair if he were the President. His words have angered Appiah Stadium so much that he recorded a video responding to the former legislator's comments.

Appiah Stadium described Mr Agyapong as a hypocrite, accusing him of failing to comment on similar developments in the NPP.

He noted that the NPP was in power when stacks of dollars were found in Cecilia Dapaah's house, but no one was sanctioned or called for her to be sanctioned.

Further, Appiah Stadium told Mr Agyapong that, he can never be Ghana's president as he claimed in his video.

Moreover, Appiah asked Mr Agyapong to respond to recent allegations made against him by the Bono Regional chairman of the NPP, Abronye DC.

Watch the video of Appiah Stadium addressing Mr Agyapong's remarks below:

Sammy Gyamfi gists Agradaa dollars

CEO of the GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, recently faced heavy backlash after a video of him gifting Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, some dollars.

The two met at a public event, and as they parted ways, Agradaa asked Sammy Gyamfi for money for fuel.

Sammy Gyamfi decided to show kindness by walking to his vehicle and counting some dollar notes for her. Unfortunately, Agradaa snatched all the money from Mr Gyamfi's hand, igniting a social media uproar.

Government's response to Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa's saga

Ghanaians called for sanctions against Sammy Gyamfi after the video of him giving the money to Agradaa went viral. Many called on the President to sack Sammy Gyamfi, but in response to the matter, he was sent to the Chief of Staff's office, cautioned and freed.

This manner of handling the situation has attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians. Some believe that the ruling party handled the matter well while others don't think so.

For Ken Agyapong, this manner of handling the case is why Ghana has not fully developed despite being in existence for more than sixty years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh