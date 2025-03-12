Appiah Stadium, in a video, explained why he would be forever loyal to John Mahama and detailed how well the Ghanaian President treated him

The staunch NDC supporter noted that the leader treated him as his child and disclosed that Mahama had even given him a room at his home in Bole

He explained why he often behaved erratically when he saw the President, stating that Mahama had shown him kindness like no other person

Appiah Stadium, a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has explained why he remains loyal to President John Dramani Mahama.

In a video circulating on social media, he said Mahama had treated him like a son and showed him kindness like no other.

He divulged that Mahama had given him a room at his residence in Bole. Among the rooms for the children, one had been designated for him, making him feel like part of the family.

He said despite not being born by Mahama’s wife, Lordina, he was considered one of the president’s children

Appiah Stadium also explained why he sometimes acted emotionally in Mahama’s presence. He said the President had been good to him, which made him very protective and passionate about his leadership.

He also spoke about his long-standing desire to be appointed to a government position under Mahama’s leadership.

He was at Parliament on March 11, 2025, for the national Budget presentation by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson when reporters asked about his chances of securing a role in Mahama’s administration.

He admitted that his lack of formal education made it difficult for the President to appoint him. He said he understood the situation, as many Ghanaians would not support his selection due to his academic background.

Appiah Stadium had previously appealed to Mahama to reward him for his loyalty and contributions to the NDC’s electoral success.

Appiah Stadium's comment on Mahama evokes emotion

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tonybanks Engineering said:

"Very grateful man....i salute you sir.you will go far without degree!"

Freeman Affiliate commented:

"You really appreciate mr President.. God bless you for that."

A K O S U A reacted:

"We all should learn something from Appiah . He is full of gratitude. He remembers."

Rakel (Naa dedei) said:

"God bless this man i love him soo much."

Janet Zaabelle commented:

"This man is really making history for his Children."

PMAKER said:

"Awww Appiah your loyalty needs to be studied."

Afia Benewaa commented:

"At least he has a close relationship with the president and that can pave way for him and his family."

Celebrity Teacher wrote:

"God bless you father for being loyal.❤️"

Appiah Stadium bonds with Sammy Gyamfi

In another trending video, Appiah Stadium bonded with Sammy Gyamfi at the national Budget presentation on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

YEN.com.gh reported that he was at the Parliament House greeting dignitaries arriving to the event and spotted the NDC spokesperson.

The footage captured Appiah Stadium having a nice interaction with the young politician which warmed the hearts of social media users.

