Former MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, has expressed displeasure over how the government handled Sammy Gyamfi's dollar saga

Mr Agyapong, in a video, called the Mahama-led administration for only warning the GoldBod CEO, noting that he would have sacked him if he were president

The former legislator's comment has attracted mixed reactions on social media, as some netizens hailed him while others criticised him

Popular Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong has weighed in on the Sammy Gyamfi/Agradaa dollar saga.

While addressing some students, Mr Agyapong condemned the act, describing it as unacceptable. He also criticised the ruling government's handling of the matter, noting that it wasn't the best way.

He emphatically stated that he would have dismissed Sammy Gyamfi from his position if he were the President.

Sammy Gyamfi gifts Agradaa dollars, gets trouble

CEO of the GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, recently sparked a public uproar after he was captured gifting Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, some dollars.

In the footage, which has since gone viral, Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa are seen taking some photos, after which she walks him to his vehicle to ask for money for fuel.

Sammy Gyamfi decided to show kindness by offering her some money, and reached out for his bag in his car to count some money for Agradaa.

In the process, Agradaa snatched all the money from the GoldBod CEO's hand and left the scene. Ghanaians have questioned why a public officer should possess so many dollar notes in public.

Many called for sanctions to be meted out against him, including calls for his removal from office, but at the end of the backlash, Sammy Gyamfi was called to the office of the Chief of Staff, cautioned and let off the hook.

Speaking further on the matter, Ken Agyapong slammed the government, accusing it of favouring Sammy Gyamfi.

"Nepotism is what is killing the country," he said.

Watch Ken Agyapong's video below:

Ken Agyapong slammed over his take on the dollar gift saga

Netizens who saw Ken Agyapong's video criticising the government over its handling of Sammy Gyamfi's dollar saga were displeased and slammed him in the comments section of the now-viral post.

@1BongoIdeas wrote:

"He sounds like a very autocratic kinda person."

@madison_ben5 wrote:

"Coming from a man who brags about giving cars and houses to Abronye and other party people. Kennedy, who was sharing money at KNUST, which led to the stabbing of a young student, is here talking about giving money to people. Only in NPP. Central University has switched Kennedy for Bawumia for their lectures."

@metamorfos28 wrote:

“That’s why you are not the President” nu doorso."

Agradaa celebrates as Mahama pardons Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, escaped serious sanctions after his recent cash gift to televangelist Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa stormed her church with praise as soon as the presidency's decision not to sanction her benefactor was announced.

The video of Agradaa sobbing in her church with fervent prayers after Gyamfi's pardon has garnered significant traction on social media.

