A video of a young Ghanaian lady sharing how her fiancé stood her up on the day of the wedding has left many sad

The young lady said she took a loan from her mother to pay for the wedding expenses after the man said he could not afford it

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video comforted the woman for going through such a painful experience

A young Ghanaian woman was enveloped in sorrow after she narrated a painful ordeal she suffered at the hands of the man she was supposed to marry.

Abigail, who appeared on a popular relationship talk show, Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, said she met her lover, called George, through Facebook, and within a short time, they ended up as lovers.

As their relationship grew, Abigail said the guy, who claims to be a pastor, mooted the idea of them getting married.

The young lady, who was eager to marry the love of her life, reached out to her mother for financial support in funding the wedding, especially after her fiancé told her that he was not in good financial standing for such an event.

"She told me to go for a loan to fund the wedding and he would reimburse me."

Looking visibly sad, Abigail told the host of the programme, Auntie Naa, that on the day of the planned wedding, everything seemed to be going well, especially after the wedding decorations and food for attendees had been sorted out.

Abigail said she began getting worried after realising that her fiancé was not picking up her calls, nor was he responding to her messages.

At that point, the woman, realising she had been fooled by the man she thought would be her husband, burst into tears.

She then informed the attendees of what had happened and reached out to those who were supposed to attend of what had happened.

Abigail told Auntie Naa that she later found out George was having an affair with another lady and that his promise of marriage was just a hoax.

The video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the article.

Ghanaians call out Abigail's fiancé

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video slammed the supposed fiancé of Abigail for his actions.

@awokejennifer7503 stated:

"How can you do this to a woman?"

@jennifernkansahpeprah702 added:

"When will some of you ladies learn? SMH."

@JacklineOhemeng stated:

"First and third case, the men are so wicked... I will not mind my mom always putting pressure on me to get married now."

@AbenaFrempoma indicated:

"We've all made mistakes. One day I will tell my story."

