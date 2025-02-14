A Ghanaian man has expressed regret for leaving his true love, Belinda, to marry Lisa for financial gain and a job promotion

Joey said he now wants his former girlfriend back since Lisa and her family do not respect him as the man of his home

Social media users who saw the post shared varied opinions on the matter while others asked questions and hoped for answers

A Ghanaian man said he wants his former girlfriend back after he left her to marry another woman for financial reasons.

Joey narrated that he left the girl he loved so he could marry another woman so he could get a job promotion which would improve his finances.

In a post on X, Joey said his family pushed him to marry his wife, Lisa against his wish. He stated that he was in love with Belinda but he had to do as his family asked.

“Belinda and I were together and for some family reason, we had to break up. My family insisted that I get married to an ex, Lisa. I won’t say it was the reason but money was part of the deal for me to get married to Lisa. I needed a job promotion and getting married guaranteed that. For me, I’d love to still be with Belinda but the family insisted. “

When asked why he wants Belinda back, Joey said Lisa and her family have realised he married their daughter because of their money and do not respect him.

“Lisa feels she’s the man and does not respect me. Even her family does not respect me because they’ve found out it was because of the money.”

Joey said he hopes to divorce Lisa if Belinda agrees to get back with him for them to get married.

“I’m actually looking forward to getting back to Belinda then we can file a divorce.”

However, Belinda said she did not want to get back with Joey. She added that she was happily in another love relationship and was getting ready to marry in about two months.

“I’m very sorry for you for whatever is happening to you but I’m happy in a relationship and I’m two months away from getting married.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn married man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media. Read them below:

@Yayo71_ said:

“That guy deserves some lashes.”

@Joeaustin007 wrote:

“This guy like is he okay?? Ah for real?? How can he even think of this?? Will he do it if he was the girl?? Ah this guy no be man.”

@senabannerman said:

“People can embarrass themselves too much.”

@Ake_Loe wrote:

“The lady speaks so softly even listening to that "silly" boy 🤣🤣.”

@quaku_afriyie said:

“One thing that disgusts me is guys with weak minds like Joey. How can you tell such a 'funny' story like this? Imagine this guy is your boss at work, smh.”

@possiblyearthly wrote:

“Guy doesn’t know what he wants!Fire dey burn you but unless Someone come Rescue you first while you can run from The fire.Make it make sense!”

@SteveAsempa said:

“The guy is just a confused person.”

@_4rena wrote:

“Things Dey happen oo eiii 😂.”

Man recounts how his girlfriend jilted her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared how his financial struggle led to the end of his love relationship.

According to Andy, he used to give his girlfriend GH¢20 daily but her friends encouraged her to find a richer partner and that made her leave him.

Later, when Andy moved to the UK, his ex-girlfriend reached out to apologise, but he decided not to rekindle the relationship.

