A Ghanaian woman moved many to tears after crossing paths with a generous TikToker during a street kindness campaign

Her touching story emerged when the TikToker, celebrating one million followers, approached her during a campaign meant to give back to the people

His thoughtful gesture, following a long conversation with the woman, has earned him widespread praise online

A young Ghanaian man has earned widespread admiration after showing compassion to a hardworking single mother of three, touching hearts both on the streets and online.

The emotional moment unfolded when popular Ghanaian TikTok content creator @_greatmcbliss stepped out to celebrate reaching one million followers on the platform.

Instead of hosting a lavish party, the influencer chose to give back to ordinary Ghanaians who struggle daily to make ends meet.

During his outreach, McBliss encountered a humble egg seller with a baby strapped to her back. What began as a simple greeting soon grew into a heartfelt conversation.

The woman shared her story of resilience, explaining that she was a single mother with no support system and relied solely on selling eggs to care for her children.

She added that the father of her children had abandoned the family, leaving her with full responsibility.

TikToker Gift hardworking mother GH¢700, cake

As the conversation deepened, the woman mentioned that she had never tasted cake in her entire life.

Moved by her words, the TikToker gifted her with a full-sized cake, an act that left her visibly emotional.

Yet the kindness did not end there. McBliss asked her to count her remaining eggs, which amounted to GH¢100.

He paid for all of them and, to her astonishment, added an extra GH¢600, bringing the total gift to GH¢700.

According to him, the support was meant to appreciate her strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication to her children.

The touching scene quickly spread online, earning the TikToker praise from netizens.

Reactions to TikToker’s generous act

Many applauded his thoughtful way of celebrating success, while others called for additional support for the woman.

Akosuaambless wrote:

“No one is talking about the blessings she poured on him. I wish everyone understood her words.”

GHET RHICH commented:

“Bro, I dare you to change my iPhone 11 Pro to 13 Pro for me.”

Baba Pasacal added:

“I am an Ewe guy. Thank you very much. Ewe people are proud of you.”

Ty-Khalifa💰 wrote:

“Please find the woman again and let’s send her something small.”

Afia Monalisa added:

“May you be great, my love.”

