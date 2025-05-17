A young Ghanaian man has inspired many netizens after sharing a touching story of how he became a father

He noted that he was faced with the tough decision of choosing between his education and his child after he got a lady pregnant

Netizens were overwhelmed with emotions and praised the young man for making a good decision

A young Ghanaian man has touched many hearts on social media after sharing his journey to fatherhood.

In a video, he recounted how he was faced with the tough decision of choosing between his education and his unborn child.

He noted that he got a lady pregnant when he was still in senior high school and was asked by his father to choose between the child and his education.

With his education on the line and a child depending on him, he found himself at a crossroads, filled with uncertainty.

However, he took the bold step and chose his unborn child over his education. He noted that that decision completely changed his life.

He quit school and went to learn a trade. Months later, the lady gave birth to a bouncy baby boy who has now grown into a handsome boy.

He noted that he has not regretted his decision because he earns some money to take care of the young boy each day.

Watch the video of the young man speaking about his journey to fatherhood below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh