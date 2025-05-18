Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has spoken about how he became a devoted Christian in a viral video

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the Founder and Prelate of Perez Dome Chapel International, recently opened up about a pivotal moment in his life that led to his remarkable transformation and eventual salvation.

During an exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning on Joy Prime, he shared how a young woman he had been tutoring played a crucial role in his spiritual awakening.

In his candid reflection, Archbishop Agyinasare stated that he was deeply entrenched in a lifestyle filled with various immoral sins, which he recognised as contrary to biblical teachings.

Recalling his past, he described himself as a private tutor who had been offering extra classes for students at home.

It was during one of these tutoring sessions that he was invited to meet a family with two daughters, both of whom he found intriguing.

When he expressed his interest in one of the sisters, she responded with an unexpected statement:

"My boyfriend is Jesus, and I’d like to introduce you to Him."

Initially amused by the remark, he thought it might have been a joke, but he was genuinely intrigued. He decided that if attending church was all it took to win her affection, he would readily accompany her.

That fateful day, he arrived at the church under the influence of a bad substance, dressed in a casual 'bola shirt' and tight trousers, and chose to sit at the back of the congregation, primarily focused on the service's conclusion so that he could speak with the girl afterwards.

However, something profound happened during the service. The preacher made an altar call, and although he couldn't recall the exact words that were spoken, Archbishop Agyinasare experienced an undeniable shift in his spirit.

In that moment, he felt the overwhelming power of God break the strongholds of alcohol and tobacco that had dominated his life for years. Remarkably, from that day forward, he never looked back at cigarettes.

Archbishop Agyinasare celebrates his wife

In discussing his transformation, Archbishop Agyinasare emphasised that it was the divine intervention of God that enabled him to overcome years of addiction in a single moment.

After embracing his faith, he took a conscious decision to refrain from private relationships with any woman until he married five years later.

"This year marked my fortieth wedding anniversary, and the only woman I’ve kissed in these four decades is Vivian, my beloved wife."

Reflecting on his past and his journey, Archbishop Agyinasare was deeply committed to leaving a legacy of education and empowerment for young people.

He encouraged the youth to never underestimate their humble beginnings, envision themselves as the architects of their future, and hold steadfastly to the belief that their later lives would be filled with greatness.

