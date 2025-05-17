The news of the death of the legendary highlife musician Dada KD was announced on Friday, May 16, 2025

In light of this, many people have taken to social media to mourn his passing and to remember him

Radio station, SVTV Africa, posted an old interview of the highlife musician opening up about his struggles in his music career

An old interview of the legendary highlife musician Dada KD sharing the struggles he had endured in the music industry has surfaced amid news of his passing.

Dada KD speaks about his struggles in the music industry. Image Credit: Dada Kwaku Duah and Angel 102.9 FM

Source: Facebook

Dada KD shares struggles in an old interview

In an old interview with SVTV Africa, Dada KD spoke about the struggles he encountered throughout his music career as a highlife musician.

He noted that if the entire year he was able to do one show, he was pleased with it because he did not want to be in a position where he had to explain to people why they had to love his songs.

"The one who wants to buy my music should buy it. The one who likes my songs should like them and the one who wants to listen to my songs should listen to them," he said in the interview.

Pictures of the late Dada KD. Image Credit: Dada Kwaku Duah

Source: Instagram

In the same interview, the Fatia Fata Nkrumah hitmaker noted that he did not make a lot of money in his music career, but rather he fuelled his music career with passion and love till this day.

"Therefore, every penny that I made that I should have used to buy flashy cars and gather a lot of fans to follow me and take over the streets, I reinvested that into the music," he explained."

Dada KD noted that not all his albums were hits, and so no one should have the opinion that he made a lot of money and spent it frivolously.

He explained that he would pay school fees, build a home for his family and see to their needs with only one job, which was music, and he asked rhetorically whether one could survive with all these responsibilities. Dada KD noted that it was only the tough musicians who had other businesses.

"Truth be told, you can never do music and survive in Ghana music as we speak because at the end of the day it has become a one-man business show," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh