Dada KD's management has spoken about trending reports of the late highlife singer, which went rife on May 16, 2025.

In an interview with Adom FM on May 17, the musician's manager confirmed the news.

"Dada KD Was Not Shot": Late Highlife Singer's Manager Clarifies

Dada KD who was due to travel abroad for a show in the UK was found restless at home at around 4pm.

He was quickly rushed to the Gbawe hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after as confirmed by the manager.

The musician's manager also addressed the unfounded rumours surrounding Dada KD's death.

Earlier reports purported that the musician was involved in a shooting incident.

Dada KD's manager cautioned bloggers to refrain from spreading such rumours.

Who is Dada KD?

Dada KD began his foray into music as a church instrumentalist at age 15. He started performing after secondary school when he joined a band.

He earned his official debut after meeting Michael Osei Agyeman, who took him to Gee Man's studio to record his first album, Honey Love.

His career took off worldwide mainly after his second and third albums, Adi Nye Wo' and 'Eden na megyee', influencing his trips abroad in 1998.

With nine albums, the singer, beloved for his hit love songs, is considered one of Ghana's contemporary highlife's greats.

He was adjudged Best Male Vocal Artist (Ghana Music Awards) in Britain in 2004 by Ghanaians Resident in Britain. Dada K.D. is currently based in Germany but comes home more often to promote his music.

