Ghanaian war veteran WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond turned 100 and received birthday wishes from Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex praised Hammond's remarkable military service and humanitarian efforts in a heartfelt tribute

In response, Hammond shared a touching TikTok video expressing his gratitude for the royal gesture

Ghanaian War Veteran WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond Thanks Prince Harry for Heartwarming Birthday Gesture

Ghanaian war veteran, WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond, has expressed his profound gratitude to the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

WO1 Hammond's message was to reciprocate Prince Harry's kind gesture on the occasion of his birthday.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the Duke of Sussex took to social media to send warm wishes to his friend, WO1 Hammond, who was marking his 100th birthday.

"Mr Hammond of Ghana, Happy Birthday, Sir. Wishing you a very, very happy 100th birthday today," he reportedly said.

Prince Harry, in his tribute to the Ghanaian war veteran, highlighted Hammond's remarkable contribution and dedication to the military.

Responding to this, WO1 Hammond thanked Prince Harry for his kind words and support.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the ex-serviceman stated that the Duke of Sussex’s kind gesture on his birthday uplifted his spirit.

"Your Royal Highness Prince Harry, I want to personally thank you for your kind words and support. It meant so much to me and lifted my spirits," he wrote in the caption of the video.

“I will take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks and profound gratitude to you. I was extremely happy and surprised when you sent the delegation. With victory’s gift in my heart, I thank you for the medal and everything that you and your wife have done for me,” he said.

WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond reportedly fought in the Second World War and has been involved in various activities since his retirement.

In 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, WO1 Hammond walked 14 miles (23 km) in a week to raise money for coronavirus charities.

The Ghanaian war veteran was reportedly inspired to embark on the walk by the late Sir Thomas Moore, popularly known as Captain Tom, a former British Army officer who took similar steps in raising funds to support the vulnerable before his 100th birthday.

Reactions to WO1 Hammond’s message to Harry

WO1 Hammond’s message to Prince Harry sparked reactions on social media from a section of Ghanaians.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Kojo Sackey said:

"Please kindly invite him to Ghana. I was impressed when saw the video of him praising you for your support. Thank you for making us proud nation."

@NaGod also said:

"Old soja has spoken. Old soja never dies."

