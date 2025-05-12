Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, eulogised Ghanaian World War II veteran, WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond, on his 100th birthday, amid the Royal feud

In a video, the Prince acknowledged WO1 Hammond's remarkable contributions to the military service, describing him as a "hero to Ghana"

WO1 accepted the message in good faith and thanked the Duke of Sussex for acknowledging his good works

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has celebrated the 100th birthday of Ghanaian veteran WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond with a touching tribute.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, WO1 Hammond, a retired soldier and a good pal of the Prince, marked his centenary birthday.

To commemorate his new age, the veteran received a heartwarming message from Prince Harry, who called him his "friend."

"Mr Hammond of Ghana, Happy Birthday, Sir. Wishing you a very very happy 100th birthday today," he said.

The tribute highlighted WO1 Hammond’s remarkable military service and lifelong dedication to veterans' welfare.

Prince Harry acknowledged Mr Hammond's enduring legacy, both during his wartime service and in his continued advocacy for veterans.

"You’re quite literally a hero of Ghana," he added in a video sighted by Yen.com.gh in a social media post.

Who is WO1 Hammond?

WO1 Hammond served in the Gold Coast Regiment during World War II, participating in the Burma Campaign.

In 2020, inspired by the late Captain Tom Moore, he undertook a 14-mile walk to raise funds for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, garnering international recognition.

Harry notes positive feedback on Ghanaian veteran

The Duke also mentioned the recent visit of the Invictus Games delegation to Ghana, noting their positive reports on Hammond's well-being and spirit.

"Thank you for the book, I look forward to reading it. Thank you for everything you do and I really truly hope that we will be able to celebrate together once Ghana joins the Invictus Community of Nations. I wish you well and hope to see you soon, Happy Birthday and take care."

Watch the video of the Prince below:

Harry’s message comes amid Royal Family feud

The Prince's message comes amid the Royal family feud. As of May 2025, the rift between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the British royal family remains deeply entrenched, marked by ongoing mistrust, public disputes, and legal battles.

Prince Harry's recent BBC interview, in which he speculated about King Charles III's health and criticised the royal family's handling of his security arrangements, has intensified tensions. Royal experts argue that such public disclosures have further eroded trust within the family.

WO1 responds to Prince Harry's birthday message

WO1 Hammond received the Prince's message in good faith. In response, Mr Hammond expressed his gratitude, stating:

"Thank you, Prince Harry, The @sussexroyal, for your heartfelt birthday message. At 100 years old, I am reminded that the bonds of service and respect truly cross all borders. The prospect of the Invictus Games coming to Ghana is one I fully support, with land readily available through my Foundation."

"Your words have filled my heart with gratitude. It is a true honour for the Joseph Ashitey Hammond Foundation to partner with the @weareinvictusgames to establish not just a centre but one of the very best here in Africa. Kindly extend my warmest regards to Her Excellency Meghan and all," he said.

He also presented Prince Harry with a copy of his memoir, "Joseph Ashitey Hammond: My Voice, My Story," as a token of appreciation for the Duke's unwavering commitment to veterans' welfare.

Netizens delight over Prince Harry's message

Netizens who saw the post from the Prince were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post.

@Robbysamuels Paps wrote:

"Mr Hammond you make me proud to be a Ghanaian."

@Loraine Higgins wrote:

"Nothing wrong, Meghan can be controlling, but Prince Harry would not tolerate it."

@Theda3202 wrote:

"Lovely to see Harry’s friendly face! God bless you young man!"

@Afrimay wrote:

"Long live Harry, long live Sir Hammond. May your good work bring blessings to your generation."

