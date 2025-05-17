Ghanaian Highlife musician, Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly called Dada KD, spoke about his death years before it happened

The singer shared that he would die soon when he mourned some of his colleagues in the industry who passed in 2020

His post mourning the dead and predicting his death has resurfaced on social media and got many talking

Highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, a.k.a. Dada KD, preempted his demise some years before he passed away in May 2025.

The Fatiha fata Nkrumah hitmaker reportedly passed away on Friday, May 17, 2025, under tragic circumstances.

In a post that went viral on social media, Dada KD was mourning a colleague in the showbiz industry and added that he would join them soon.

In May 2020, when Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko died, Dada KD paid tribute to him with a simple message on social media. Bishop Bernard Nyarko died on May 2, 2020.

“May your gentle soul find you a perfect place to keep you, Bishop Bernard Nyarko. My regards to Kofi B and tell him it won’t be long, I’ll join you all too soon,” Dada KD wrote.

Highlife musician Kofi B also died on February 2, 2020, as a result of a heart attack before performing at a concert in Cape Coast. He was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to a hospital.

The post was shared in 2020 and garnered several comments, where many sympathised with Dada KD and asked that he seek medical attention.

Francis Osei said

“This guy needs help, he doesn't seem to be happy in his life. I have followed he interviews and the comments suggest that he feels disappointed.”

Others asked him to be cautious of the wishes he makes, since they could come to pass.

Nana Yaa Anokyewaa for instance said:

“Life and Death are in the power of the tongue. Be careful what you wish for, it might come true.”

Netizens react to Dada KD’s death prediction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post, which has resurfaced on social media. Read them below:

Joseph Addiisi Abil said:

“The Bible says the tongue Carrie's life and death. And so whatever we say with our tongue has an effect, so we have to be very careful with what we say. So anything negative or positive shall come to pass. So we have to be very careful about what we say with our tongue.😧May his soul rest in peace.😢😥”

Hay Yaw wrote:

“Indeed, something seriously was wrong with him. May your soul rest in peace 🙏.”

Efua Baisiwaa Entsiey said:

“Words are very powerful.”

John Jackson Kudoto wrote:

“I'm confused here, hmm, may his soul rest well.”

Citizen Francis said:

“Almost prophecy... Remember Dada KD's haunting words in 2020: "It won't be long before I'll join you all too soon." Now he's gone... Did he know something we didn't? 😱 RIP Dada KD.”

Francis Anane wrote:

“I remember how some of us came after him during the 2024 Campaign season. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ghanaian celebrities mourn Dada KD

YEN.com.gh reported that several Ghanaian celebrities paid tribute to Dada KD on social media after news of his demise broke.

The celebrities include Empress Gifty, Brother Sammy, Serwa Amihere, among others.

Aside from the celebrities, Ghanaians who enjoyed his songs also eulogised him.

