A new board chairman for the National Service Authority (NSA) has been appointed by President John Mahama

The President appointed Ghanaian entrepreneur and youth activist Okai Mintah as the new board chairman on May 19, 2025

On behalf of the other Board members, Okai Mintah expressed profound gratitude to the President for appointing them

Mr Okai Mintah is a successful entrepreneur with interests in various sectors. He is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and a Project Management Professional (PMP).

With a proven track record in entrepreneurship and youth activism, the President believes he possesses the skills and vision needed for the position, hence his appointment.

His appointment takes effect immediately after a brief swearing-in ceremony at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment on Monday, May 19, 2025.

During the swearing-in of the new governing board of the NSA, the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo Esq., urged the new board members to be diligent in their duties.

He noted that the President has high expectations for the board and expressed optimism that they would fulfil their mandate.

“As new board members, I entrust you with the significant responsibility of reshaping the Authority and guiding its strategic growth to the level envisioned by the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. This board carries high expectations, and I am confident that you will rise to the occasion,” he stated.

The Minister also called on the new board to address the ongoing issue of ghost names in the list of service personnel and commended the Authority for successfully removing about 2,000 ghost names from its payroll.

Speaking on behalf of the new board, Okai Mintah expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the trust placed in them and pledged an unwavering commitment to their duties.

“It is a great privilege to serve on this board, and we promise to carry out our responsibilities with diligence and to the full extent of our capabilities. The National Service Authority has tremendous potential, and through our leadership, with the collaboration of management, we aim to achieve its strategic goals,” he stated.

His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Laws degree from Brunel University London, an Executive Development certificate in Supply Chain Management and Logistics from the University of Ghana Business School, and a BSc in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

